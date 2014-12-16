Is this the OnePlus One Mini?

The OnePlus One is an impressive phone, made all the better by how affordable it is, but at 5.5 inches it's also a little too large for some people's tastes, so news of a OnePlus One Mini is likely to be well received.

But don't get too excited just yet. Two images supposedly showing the phone have emerged and what's immediately obvious is that it isn't all that mini, in fact apparently it's 5.0 inches. That could still prove far more appealing to some people than a 5.5-inch phone, but anyone hoping for a truly compact handset is out of luck.

It also seemingly doesn't have all that much in common with the OnePlus One, as according to Gizmochina, the site which leaked the photos, it has a Snapdragon 615 processor, which is a 64-bit octa-core chip but is still lower end than the Snapdragon 801 in the OnePlus One.

Not so mini mid-ranger

The OnePlus One Mini is also said to have dual 8MP cameras, while the OnePlus One has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing one, though like the OnePlus One it runs Android 4.4.4. It also shares a similar design, albeit seemingly with a slightly rougher texture on the back cover.

So on the whole this seems like it's not just smaller than the OnePlus One but also lower end, following Samsung's take on mini handsets rather than Sony's.

According to the leak the OnePlus One Mini will cost 1499 RMB (around £155 / $242 / AU$295), so it should be as appealingly affordable as its big brother. We've contacted OnePlus about this story, but hopefully we'll hear some official news soon.