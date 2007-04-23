High-powered 3G HSDPA smartphone from LG

You can surf the internet at broadband speeds, use smartphone functionality and tap into a host of Google apps with LG 's new KS10 Symbian -powered sliderphone.

The KS10 was first revealed back in October . It comes with high-speed 3G/HSDPA technology offering downloads at up to 3.6Mbit/s. It features a 2-megapixel camera and a large 2.4-inch display. It's a powerful package that supports 3G video calling plus high-speed video and audio downloads and streaming. Some 80MB of internal memory is supplemented by MicroSD card support.

The LG KS10 runs on the Symbian OS 9.1, S60 3rd edition platform. As well as coming with a full web browser, the device is expected to feature fast key access to Google apps including search, Google Maps , Google Mail and Blogger .