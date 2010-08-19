Google Chrome tablet set for November UK release?

Google first Chrome-based tablet looks set to debut in November, with HTC in the frame to build it.

The new tablet would be launched on 26 November in the US, which is coincidentally Black Friday, the busiest shopping electronics shopping day of the year.

And it's not too much of a stretch to think Google would be launching its first Google Chrome tablet internationally at the same time, as it looks to prove its new OS can rival Apple and Microsoft in the same space.

Free tablets

The Download Squad is citing a 'source' stating that Verizon will be offering the tablet on a tariff in the US, meaning it could be free with a two year deal.

If the same was true in the UK, then it would mean a whole new tablet-purchase model, as the iPad was sold as a separate device to the data deals from networks.

HTC's involvement is no surprise either, seeing as it's been involved since day one in building Android with Google and created the G1 and Nexus One – plus the Taiwanese firm has been rumoured to be creating its own tablet, possibly named the WonderSlab.

We've yet to see any specs or a definitive UK release date on a prospective device, but we know Google's Chrome OS has inbuilt accelerometer support, so it seems nailed on a tablet isn't too far away.

Via The Unwired View