Galaxy S5 MWC 2014 launch is actually a Tizen event

This is not the S5 launch you are looking for

Remember all that fuss over a potential Samsung Galaxy S5 launch at MWC 2014? We weren't convinced, and it now looks like we were right to be wary.

News is hitting the web that Samsung has started sending out invites to an event at MWC 2014 - but it won't be to launch the Galaxy S5, instead it'll be all about Tizen.

The news broke on the Korean arm of ZDnet, revealing that Samsung will be providing a preview of various Tizen devices.

Tizen only

With this being a Tizen-only event, it reinforces suggestions that Samsung will give the Galaxy S5 its own launch event in March - in either New York or London.

Before that though we'll be in Barcelona to bring you all the latest from MWC, including Samsung's Tizen goodies.

Via GforGames