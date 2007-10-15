World's smallest satnav fits on your keyring

The Freedom Keychain GPS SiRF III receiver really is small enough to fit onto your keyring

There's no risk of leaving this satnav system behind the next time you set off for a drive - the Freedom Keychain GPS SiRF III receiver is so small it'll fit on your keyring.

Made by Freedom Input, the Freedom Keychain GPS SiRF III receiver is claimed to be the smallest GPS receiver available. Weighing just 30g, it's compact enough to attach to your keyring - or even better, the key fob attached to your car keys.

The Freedom Keychain GPS SiRF III receiver uses Bluetooth technology and can connect with smartphones and PDAs to provide location data for their navigation software.

The satnav unit has a 10-hour battery life and can be charged either via the mains or using the supplied 12-volt adaptor. It's compatible with most software packages, including The AA, Active Pilot, BlackBerry Maps, CoPilot Live 6, Destinator 6, Gate 5,Google Maps, Mapquest, Memory Map, Navigation Mobile, Navman, Nokia/Smart2Go, Navicor, Route 66, Spot, Telenav and Wayfinder.

It costs £60 and is available now.

Key specifications: