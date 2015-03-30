Australian pricing for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge announced

Samsung has announced the Australian release details for its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge handsets, and unsurprisingly the pricing exactly matches Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Pricing starts at $999 for the 32GB Galaxy S6, with $1,149 snagging the 64GB model, and a whopping $1,299 being asked for the 128GB model.

The Galaxy S6 Edge is even pricier still, with Samsung charging $1,149 for the entry 32GB handset, $1,299 for the 64GB model, and $1,449 for the 128GB Edge.

This pricing is identical to what Apple is charging for its handsets, although Apple's entry devices have 16GB of storage, while Samsung has upped that to 32GB.

When can I get one?

Online pre-orders for the new handsets open at 5:00pm today, while in-store pre-orders will be available from tomorrow.

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge will go on sale in Australia from April 10, with White Pearl and Black Sapphire finishes available in 32, 64, and 128GB storage options.

It seems we'll be getting none of those fetching green, blue or champagne finishes (for now at least).

Samsung will be hoping these slick-looking devices change how its handsets are perceived, after the lacklustre Galaxy S5 failed to deliver the premium feel expected of a flagship Samsung smartphone.