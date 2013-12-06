Asus is set to launch the 4.3-inch PadFone mini next week

Will the PadFone mini look like the PadFone Infinity... but smaller? Is that all that will change?

While most companies are wrapping up and preparing for the holiday season, Asus looks to be busy getting ready to launch the PadFone mini next week on December 11.

Invites have gone out for a media event in Taipei, Taiwan, while a listing on the Global Certificate Forum (GCF) has also popped up.

The launch falls in line with Asus CEO Jerry Shen's comments back in September when Asus confirmed that it had been working on the PadFone mini, which we believe will be a miniature version of the smartphone/tablet hybrid PadFone Infinity.

What's in a mini?

Not too much is revealed in the GCF listing, but the PadFone mini is expected to sport a 7-inch tablet coupled with a 4.3-inch smartphone via a docking station, unlike the Infinity's 10-inch tablet and 5-inch smartphone .

The listing does however indicate that the mini only has 3G, though it's strange to think that Asus would forego 4G. Of course, an entirely different model could be announced by Asus next week.

There's also no information yet on how much it'll cost or which markets it will head to. Either way, all will be revealed on December 11.

Via: Engadget