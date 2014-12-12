The biggest Chromebook yet might launch early in 2015

Chromebooks so far have been fairly limited in size, but Acer might be preparing to launch the biggest one yet.

The Taiwanese company, which is already a prolific Chromebook maker, will launch the 15.6-inch Acer C910 in March, reports a site called OMG Chrome.

They're not saying where they got their info - besides saying a "Chrome Bandit" passed it along - but they seem to have an unusual amount of details.

According to the site, the Acer C910 will be part of a new wave of "rugged" Chromebooks launching in early 2015 that also includes the 11-inch Acer C740.

The 'Teacher's Chromebook'

The Acer C910 Chromebook will reportedly sport a 15.6-inch display with either 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 resolution, an Intel Broadwell or Core i3 chip, 2GB or 4GB memory, 16GB or 32GB storage, and the other usual bells and whistles (Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 3.0, etc.).

In addition Acer will supposedly refer to it as the "Teacher's Chromebook," despite the fact that it's apparently launching in March, toward the end of the school year.

There's no way to confirm any of this until Acer makes its announcements, but with the sheer volume of information the report contains we're inclined to at least give it some thought.

Via Slashgear