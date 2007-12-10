Dell sells XPS systems through HMV

Following its recent push into retail in the US, Dell has started to sell its wares across the counter in the UK. The company has announced a partnership with the HMV chain and

Gamerbase

, which has a LAN gaming stand inside the chain's flagship London Trocadero store.

The Dell XPS machines on display will be Intel Core 2 Quad machines and customers will have the chance to buy the hardware as well as associated PC games.

Discounted Dell systems

"We wanted to provide consumers with the ability to try before they buy in all aspects of gaming," says Dominic Mulroy, Gamerbase managing director, who doesn't seem too sure what to call a PC.

"The typical model of a gaming cyber centre has now been extended to include games purchases direct from HMV and now they can buy the whole range of Dell systems from our store at a great discount."

And as for sales service? "Our staff have all been trained by Dell to ensure that customers receive the best advice and support on their PC purchase," confirms Mulroy. "We believe this collaboration is also a way for Dell to connect with customers Dell may not have reached in the past, " explains Andrew Lazenby, Dell's UK Consumer brand director.

Dell has recently started to sell its PCs through Best Buy stores and other outlets in the US. Michael Dell has previously said that exploring retail possibilities is one of the key ways in which the company will try to recover its lead market position.