iPadOS 16: what you need to know about your next iPad update

If you own a recent iPad, iPadOS 16 is something you're going to want to know about – it's the next version of Apple's iPad software, and it's coming to most iPads later in the year.

This new version of iPadOS was launched at Apple's annual WWDC 2022 conference, which is where the company shows off its new operating systems – iOS 16 was the biggest such upgrade unveiled.

iPadOS 16 is the fourth generation of the tablet OS since Apple spun it off from its iOS smartphone operating system – although iPadOS 16 does share many features in common with iOS 16.

Upgrades include improved collaboration tools, including a new joint mark-up app, and new features to make the iPad experience closer to that of working on a computer.

Below we've covered all the features Apple announced on-stage, as well as details on when iPadOS 16 will roll out, and who can get it.

The iPadOS 16 developer beta is already available, with the public beta opening in July, but the full rollout will be later this year. According to Apple, iPadOS 16 will come to compatible iPads in the "fall", and we'd actually expect to see it around September.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPadOS 16 compatibility

So which iPads will get iPadOS 16? Here's the official list that Apple has provided.

If you need to check what iPad you have, go into the Settings app, select the About option then find Model Name.

iPad (fifth generation) and newer

iPad Mini (fifth generation) and newer

iPad Air (third generation) and newer

Every iPad Pro model

iPadOS 16 features

Here's what you need to know about the iPadOS 16 update:

iPadOS 16 borrowed features

Lots of iPadOS 16 features are ones that are primarily iOS 16 features. These include lock screen changes that give you more control over notifications and other customization options.

Another comes from Apple Maps: you'll be able to create a route in the app on your iPad and then send it to your iPhone – so you'll be able to plan a journey more easily on a big screen before viewing it on the smaller one.

There are certain macOS features coming, and like a change to the Mail app. Now you'll be able to schedule emails to be sent at a certain time, retract emails you've just sent, and set reminders for emails you don't want to deal with straight away.

Apple's new Weather app is also coming to iPad, if that's something you care about.

Another new app coming to iPad is Reference Mode, which is designed to keep your iPad's screen colors in sync with those of monitors and other displays, which would be useful for color graders – though Apple didn't go into much detail.

(Image credit: Future)

iPadOS 16 collaboration

Improved collaboration features are a big focus for the next iPad update.

Now, when you share a document (from certain apps) with your friends or co-workers, you'll shared the actual document, rather than a copy of it – this makes it easier for collaborators to make edits together.

You can also use FaceTime to work on these documents with other people, by sharing links and files across the video calling platform. Among other things this should make it super0convenient to use Freeform, another feature which we'll get to later.

iPadOS 16 desktop focus

Apple is finally making a point of differentiating iPadOS from iOS, so hopefully iPads won't just feel like oversized iPhones anymore.

To that end, a key macOS mode coming to iPadOS is Stage Manager, which gives you desktop-like functionality – you can have overlapping windows, you can move all your background apps to the side to see them in one list, and you can resize windows.

Apple has also pledged to upgrade more first-party apps to make them 'Desktop-class', although this seems to involve hundreds of tiny little tweaks, for example different ways to list files or view folders, rather than one big change.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPadOS 16 Freeform

An upcoming app called FreeForm was announced, which is coming to iPadOS 16 later in the year. It's basically a joint digital message board, or a shared version of the Notes app, so multiple users can sketch and jot down ideas.

In its presentation, Apple showed lots of people drawing loads of different mind maps with sticky notes, colored lines and annotations – the Apple Pencil was shown as a useful tool for contributing to this kind of document.

If you've used Google Jamboard, this feels like Apple's equivalent, although since it works on a stylus-toting tablet it should be a little more convenient to use.

iPadOS 16 gaming

After detailing the Mac's gaming prowess earlier in the presentation, Apple revealed that the iPad will get many of those features too.

This includes a feature called Metal 3, which automatically upscales gaming footage (basically boosting the framerate and resolution), and it should make iPadOS games feel a little bit more like console alternatives. Now we just need Fortnite back!

Game Center is now getting an activity list, so you can see what your friends are doing – it's similar to the features that exist in many other game networks like Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, so you can see, for example, if someone gets an achievement in a game, or has spent 20 hours playing a certain title.

Finally, it's now easier to instantly share links with your friends so they can join you in a multiplayer game.