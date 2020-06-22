iOS 14 release date, beta, features and supported iPhones

iOS 14 is official, and Apple has just confirmed the new features you'll be getting on your iPhone at its WWDC 2020 keynote, which is still going on.

Below you'll find everything that Apple has announced so far for its next big iPhone update. This is likely to be the software running on the iPhone 12 when it lands later in the year, and it's also expected to come to a lot of the iPhones you can already buy.

We're updating this article as things are confirmed on stage, and it may take a couple of minutes for new information to appear below, so do bear with us.

You can also follow along with the event as it happens at our WWDC live blog, where we're posting minute-by-minute updates on all the latest announcements.

Apple has just confirmed iPadOS 14 for your Apple tablet

Plus Apple just unveiled watchOS 7 too

Want to see iOS 14 first? Here's how to watch WWDC 2020

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's next big phone update

Apple's next big phone update When is it out? Just unveiled, likely lands in September

Just unveiled, likely lands in September How much will it cost? Absolutely nothing

We're not expecting iOS 14 to look drastically different to iOS 13 (above) (Image credit: Apple)

Apple didn't confirm the iOS 14 release date today, but if previous years are anything to go by you won't be able to download the final software until September this year.

You can, however, download a developer beta today (but you'll need a specific develop account) and a public beta is set to land during July. That will likely be the first opportunity for you to test it.

Whether you want to use this on your phone will come down to whether you're fine with having any software problems over the coming months. The public beta can often be temperamental, so you may want to wait until September for the final edition.

Will your iPhone get iOS 14?

Want the best news about iOS 14? If your phone is running iOS 13, you'll be able to upgrade to the next big software update. If your phone is the iPhone 6S (from 2015) or later, you'll get the update.

That means the below devices will be able to download iOS 14 when it lands later this year.

iOS 14 homescreen

What widgets look like within iOS 14 (Image credit: Apple)

Proper widgets are debuting on your iPhone with iOS 14. These now come in a variety of sizes, and they look like they're far more attractive than options have been in previous versions of iOS.

Apple even refereed to them as more "data-rich", and that makes sense when you see them above. The company says it has learnt from the way widgets work on Apple Watch, and it wanted to bring these across to iPhone.

You can pick different sizes - although those have yet to be confirmed - and widgets can now be used on the homescreen as well as in the Today view on your phone.

There's a specific Widget Gallery where you can find these on your phone. Exactly what apps will offer this is unclear, but we've seen marketing materials from Apple that include your clocks, Apple News, Weather, Calendar and many more.

(Image credit: Apple)

A new feature called the App Library also comes at the end of your homescreen within iOS 14.

This is a way of better organizing your apps, and it essentially files different services away without you manually having to do it. All your social apps, for example, would appear in one folder. One of the options showed on the WWDC live stream included all your Apple Arcade games.

This should all work automatically, and it'll only appear at the end of your homescreens.

Plus, you can now hide specific apps that you don't want on your homescreen and they'll appear in the App Library instead. Don't want people to know you've got fast food apps on your phone? Hide them and you'll still be able to find them in the App Library later.

Another new update included better picture-in-picture functionality. It should allow you to keep watching video at the same time as using other apps. Get a message on your phone while you're in the middle of a TV show? Now you can reply without it stopping.

iOS 14 App Clips

(Image credit: Apple)

Ever needed an app but didn't want to download it? App Clips is a new functionality that will land in iOS 14 that will allow you to use an app without having to download lots of hefty files.

Apple is calling these "light and fast", and they act with a card that pops up at the bottom of your screen. You'll then be able to use specific features of certain apps without having to download them from the App Store.

This would be useful if you're looking to use a electric scooter that unlocks with an app, but you don't want to spend time downloading the service when you're out and about.

App Clips can appear through a variety of different ways. For example, they could appear after someone refers to an app within your Messages. Plus Apple is also issuing NFC tags that you may see in your day to day life.

Say there's one on an electric scooter. You would be able to tap that NFC tag, and you'd be able to immediately use the app without having to download it. This is similar to Android features we've seen before, but it's the first time those on iPhone will have these sort of features.

If you're loving the service, you'll then be able to download the full app directly from there without having to enter into the App Store.

iOS 14 Siri

(Image credit: Apple)

Siri has been redesigned for iOS 14, and now the reactions from your voice assistant won't take up the entirety of the display. Instead, they'll appear as small notifications at the top of your phone like how normal notifications appear.

This looks like it'll make Siri far easier to use on your iPhone. We never really understood why Siri's functionality had to take up the entirety of your screen, and it may make you far more likely to use it.

There are also a variety of upgrades going on behind-the-scenes, which Apple believes will make Siri a far better voice assistant than it has been previously.

Siri will also bring far better translations than before, and it can now send audio messages for the first time too.

iOS 14 Messages

(Image credit: Apple)

The Messages app is getting a variety of updates, including the fact you can now pin conversations. Want to always have one particular person at the top of your messaging app? Now, you can.

Other improvements include 20 new hair and headwear styles for Memoji that allows you to better customize your character. There are also face coverings for those who want the 2020 look.

Groups are getting improvements too, including in-line replies for specific messages as well as @mentions that allows it to work more like Slack than you ever wanted your personal messaging app to.

iOS 14 Maps

(Image credit: Apple)

After a strange claim that Apple Maps is the best way to explore the world, there are a variety of new improvements that were outlined during WWDC.

That includes Guides, which are editorial content about a place. Think of it like a travel book that you may have bought before. Now you can get that directly within the Maps app.

Cyclists rejoice! Maps is getting improvements directly for you, such as looking specifically for quieter roads or cycle lanes. It should tell you whether it's a steep incline too.

These cycling features are just specific for New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and some cities in China for now. Apple said these would be coming to other cities around the world.

If you have an electric car, there are also now specific routes for you within Apple Maps too. It'll tell you where chargers are on your journey.

iOS 14 CarPlay

Ever wanted to leave your carkeys at home? Well, if you have a specific car you will now be able to get digital keys that allows you to unlock and turn on your car through your iPhone.

This is specifically for the upcoming 2021 BMW 5 series, but this is likely to come to other car models in the future. Apple wasn't able to confirm any exact models of manufacturers yet, but expect this to be something car companies will get excited about.

Everything we know about iPadOS 14

Plus all we know about watchOS 7

Plus everything we know so far about the iPhone 12

Looking to upgrade to a new iPhone? We've put together all the best deals we can find in any easy to use comparison chart, including all the current iPhone models available.