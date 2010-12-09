Google Zeitgeist 2010 shows what the UK is searching for

Google has released its Zeitgeist lists of the most searched for and fastest rising terms in the UK in 2010.

The biggest searches in any given year tend to be people typing in the name of the website they want to go to and clicking on the link rather than typing in the full url.

To that end, Facebook tops the list for 2010, followed by the BBC, YouTube, Hotmail, Ebay and – brilliantly – Google.

The remainder of the top ten is made up of 'you' 'games' 'mail' and 'news'.

Fastest rising

Of much more interest are the fastest rising searches, which really get to the heart of what the UK has been interested this year.

And, frankly, it makes for depressing reading: random video chat site Chatoulette tops the list, with Formspring, a service that lets you ask questions of your friends through social networking sites, in second place.

Encouragingly, iPad is the third most popular term, but the dismay creeps back in when Justin Bieber rears his irritating head in fourth.

The World Cup in the summer picked up the fifth spot, with FB, Santander, Hotmail sign in, YouTube and weather service Metcheck gave us a glimpse into out weather obsessed British psyches in tenth place.

Fastest rising searches of 2010

Chatroulette

Formspring

iPad

Justin Bieber

World Cup 2010

FB

Santander

Hotmail Sign in

Youtube

Metcheck

Top news and current events

Election 2010

Register to vote

David Cameron

Rail strike

Daily mail showbiz

Liberal democrat

Elections results

Labour party

Conservative party

Alex Jones

Fastest rising people

kristian digby

justin bieber

nicki minaj

ellie goulding

alexander mcqueen

kesha

miranda kerr

kim kardashian

katy perry

enrique iglesias

Top divorces

cheryl cole divorce

benny hinn divorce

tiger woods divorce

eva longoria divorce

susanna reid divorce

carol kirkwood divorce

bam margera divorce

claudia winkleman divorce

avril lavigne divorce

hulk hogan divorce

Top tickets

take that tickets

lion king tickets

wimbledon tickets

michael buble tickets

london eye tickets

lady gaga tickets

thorpe park tickets

glastonbury tickets

wicked tickets

olympics 2012 tickets

Bargain hunting (top cheap searches 2010)

cheap flights

cheap holidays

cheap train tickets

cheap car insurance

cheap smells

cheap hotels

cheap laptops

cheap holiday deals

cheap travel insurance

cheap rail tickets

Fastest rising lyrics

no love lyrics

carry out lyrics

airplane lyrics

starry eyed lyrics

unthinkable lyrics

california girls lyrics

crossfire lyrics

rude boy lyrics

mine lyrics

the cave lyrics

"i love" searches (fastest rising)

i love dance

i love coco

i love bass

i love hoodies

i love football

"i hate" searches (fastest rising)

i hate mountains

i hate snow

i hate football

i hate mum

i hate love

"i want" searches (fastest rising)

i want popcorn

i want love

i want out

i want you

i want money

"who is" searches (fastest rising)

who is salt

who is shawty

who is fonejacker

who is technoviking

who is banksy

i feel (fastest rising)

i feel better

i feel free

i feel depressed

i feel lonely

i feel fat

2010 overall most searched

Facebook

BBC

Youtube

Hotmail

Ebay

Google

you

games

mail

news

Top food and drink

Tesco

Recipes

ASDA

Pizza

Wine

Sainsburys

Jamie Oliver

Morrisons

Cakes

Curry

High street most searched

argos

tesco

next

asda

john lewis

new look

asos

river island

debenhams

marks and spencer