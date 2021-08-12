How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online: stream from anywhere

Through all of the Jimmy Jabs, the Halloween Heists, Terry's countless yogurts and every sex tape title joke under the sun, it is all finally coming to an end. Read on to see how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online - the show's big finale - and potentially stream for free.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 Premiere date: Thursday August 12 (US) New episodes: Two new episodes every Thursday at 8pm ET / PT Creators: Dan Goor and Michael Schur Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti Streaming options: NBC/Peacock (US) / CityTV (CA) / E4 (UK) / SBS (Au)

After 8 years on TV, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast will be handing over their metaphorical badge and gun but not before they hit us with one last season, hopefully wrapping up all of our unanswered questions.

How will Jake and Amy handle having a child? Will Holt manage to become commissioner? And there is a long list of unanswered questions we have about Rosa and her life.

The good news for fans of the show hoping for a satisfying ending is that Director's Michael Schur and Dan Goor are experts in this field. Between the two of them they've helped write or direct Parks and Recreations, The Good Place, episodes of The Office, SNL and a host of other TV classics.

Ready for one last ride? We've listed everything you need to know about how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online where you are.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine from outside your country

Happen to be out of the country when this final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs? No problem, while you'll find the content is geo-blocked when you try and tune in, you can still catch all of the action via a VPN.

A VPN allows you to watch your favorite show from anywhere in the world. It does this by changing your IP address to one in the country you live in normally. Here's everything you need to know to get started:

Need more laughs? Here's how to watch Rick and Morty season 5

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online in the US

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be airing in the US on NBC. The premiere will be on Thursday, August 12 where two episodes will air at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. New episodes will then air at the same time every Thursday with two episodes landing each week. If you have cable, you can simply watch NBC. Don't have cable? You can catch new episodes via NBC's on demand service Peacock TV. This comes with a free 7-day trial but will cost $4.99 a month thereafter for its ads plan, or $9.99 if you want to remove the ads. Alternatively, you can opt for a more cable-like experience by subscribing to either Sling TV or FuboTV, both of which offer NBC as a part of its host of live TV channel streams. The Sling Blue plan offers NBC alongside 40+ other channels, costing just $10 for your first month, while you can get FuboTV's Starter Plan with a 7-day free trial and hosting 100+ live channels. Of course, if you happen to be out of the country when this latest season airs, you will find the content is geo-blocked. However, you can resolve this issue via the use of a VPN, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online in the UK

Sadly for fans of the show in the UK, no official date has been announced yet. While it will be airing on E4 like all of the previous seasons (and then available on All4 after), you'll have to wait a bit longer to catch it. In previous years, the show has followed to the UK shortly after within a month or so. This means we should hear announcements of premiere dates soon. For now, fans can catch all of the previous seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK on Netflix. All seven seasons are available on there which gives you plenty of time for a rewatch before season 8 lands.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 for free in Australia

For any fans in Australia looking to say farewell with the season finale, you can tune in via SBS. The first episode will air on August 13 as a double bill and then new episodes will follow every Friday at 9.35pm. SBS is free-to-air but also has an online stream option via the SBS On Demand service if you don't want to watch live. Away when the new season goes live? Not to worry, like the other regions on this list, you can catch up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online away from home via a VPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine for free online in Canada

Canadians fans will be in a similar boat to those in the US, getting their first dose of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 on August 12. It will air on Citytv at 8pm ET / PT. Episodes will follow weekly at the same time on Citytv and while it is a cable channel, it also has an online streaming platform via its website. Here you can watch episodes after they air. While the latest episodes will be free for one week after the air date, you'll have to subscribe to the service to watch the episodes any later than that.