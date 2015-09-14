LG's new projector can cast a theatre-sized screen in a small room

LG has announced a new MiniBeam projector that can project full HD 1080p images to a 100-inch screen measured diagonally from as little as 14-inches away.

The new MiniBeam PF1000U, which weighs about 4 pounds, also touts a brightness of up to 1,000 lumens, a contrast ratio of 150,000:1 and a throw ratio of 1.4:1.

From the report by Business Korea, you can see the MiniBeam PF1000U doesn't quite look like the LG MiniBeam projectors we've seen so far (including the MiniBeam PH300 pictured above), and instead has a long, black body that measures about 5.2-inches wide and 11.1-inches long.

The site is also reporting that the MiniBeam PF1000U is priced at 1.59 million won, which translates to roughly US$1,344 (about £871/AU$1884), though a BHPhoto already has a listing up for the MiniBeam Pro PF1000U with a suggested retail price of US$1,399 (about £906/AU$1961).

The big picture

According to the listing, the projector will come with an integrated digital TV tuner, WiDi, Miracast, and DLNA connectivity, with Ethernet, HDMI, USB and audio ports.

It's LED is estimated to have about 300,000 hours of operation and the small projector will also come with built-in stereo speakers, with Bluetooth connectivity for external speakers.

It will also have streaming support for apps including YouTube, Hulu and Netflix, as well as support for social media, available through LG's app store.

A global release date hasn't yet been announced by LG, but it is expected to make its way to the UK and US eventually.