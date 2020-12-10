HBO is set to reboot vampire series True Blood

HBO is reportedly rebooting cult vampire series True Blood.

According to Variety , the reboot is still in the "early development stages", but Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien are reportedly on board to act as executive producers and writers, while original showrunner and show creator, Alan Ball, is also expected to executive produce the show.

We don't know much else about the production, but Variety maintains that there's no sign yet of any prior cast members returning to reprise their roles.

Interested in (re)watching True Blood right now?

As we've opined before, before Game of Thrones, HBO's first big-budget move into genre TV (other than the animated Spawn series) came with the adaptation of Charlaine Harris' The Southern Vampire Mysteries.

Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) is a telepathic waitress who falls in love with Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), and investigates a series of vampire-related crimes in Louisiana. The ensemble cast, beautiful swampy setting, and its borderline-campy tone make True Blood a very entertaining watch – plus it has one of the best theme tunes of all time.