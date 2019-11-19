Disney+ is now live in Australia and New Zealand: here’s how to sign up

The wait is over – Disney+, the most highly-anticipated new streaming service of the year, has finally arrived in Australia and New Zealand, offering subscribers the ability to stream a huge library of movies and shows from Disney's vast catalogue.

Disney+ subscribers will gain exclusive access to both classic and original TV series and films from Disney's properties, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic and even 20th Century Fox.

If you want to stream the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, or Marvel's upcoming original shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and WandaVision, the only way to do so is with a Disney+ subscription.

Subscribers will also be able to access a massive back catalogue of animated shows, such as Saturday morning classics like DuckTales, Gargoyles and X-Men: The Animated Series, and even the first 29 seasons of The Simpsons, available to stream in its entirety in Australia and New Zealand for the first time ever.

How to sign up for Disney+ in Australia

In Australia, Disney+ has a free 7-day trial to begin with, after which the streaming service is available in two ways: a month-to-month subscription or a discounted yearly subscription.

On the month-to-month subscription plan, you'll pay AU$8.99 monthly, with your subscription automatically ticking over unless you cancel it. Click here to sign up for a monthly AU$8.99 subscription to Disney+ in Australia.

Of course, if you're a mega Disney fan and are already convinced you will love Disney+, you could opt to pay for a full year upfront, at the discounted price of AU$89.99, which effectively grants you two free months of the service when compared to the monthly subscription over the same period. Click here to sign up to for a yearly AU$89.99 subscription to Disney+ in Australia.

How to sign up for Disney+ in New Zealand

Just like in Australia, Disney+ is being offered in New Zealand with two subscription options: a monthly subscription and a discounted yearly bundle. As above, these paid subscription options follow an initial free 7-day trial period.

For one month of Disney+, the price is NZ$9.99. As with all month-to-month subscriptions, it will automatically renew itself at the end of the month unless you cancel it. Click here to sign up for a monthly subscription to Disney+ in New Zealand.

If you want to save some money in the long run, a yearly subscription for NZ$99.99 is the way to go, as you will essentially get 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 10. Click here to sign up to for a yearly subscription to Disney+ in New Zealand.