Apple drops 4G tag from iPad name, now 'Wi-Fi + Cellular'

Amid heavy criticism over the alleged inaccuracy of calling its new iPad a 4G device, Apple has moved to rename the tablet.

The title 'iPad Wi-Fi + 4G' has been quietly replaced by 'iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular' in many of Apple's biggest territories, following complaints that the company was misleading consumers.

The name change applies to stores in the United States, UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and New Zealand, to name by a few.

Misleading

The new iPad was the first Apple gadget to be fitted with 4G LTE-capable tech and was marketed as such - even in countries like the UK where 4G connectivity is yet to arrive.

This is where the problems began to arrive. Complaints started to flood in prompting advertising authorities in the UK and Australia to investigate whether Apple was attempting to fool consumers.

Last month, the Cupertino had assured the Advertising Standards Agency it would remove all references to 4G connectivity on its UK store.

However, it's only in the last couple of days that the change has been officially made.

Via: 9to5Mac