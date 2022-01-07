Check out this year's Future Tech Awards winners, from Netflix execs to Elon Musk

Audio player loading…

The CES 2022 expo is here, and so has this year's iteration of the Future Tech Awards – a celebration of the best technology, manufacturers, and innovators in the consumer tech space.

There are 50 winners, from the worlds of streaming and computing to electric cars, and commemorating top-level CEOs as well as all sorts of engineers, marketing officers, and executives making waves across the industry.

This time around, talent from across the likes of Disney (CEO Bob Chapek), the global games platform Roblox (CEO David Bazucki), and streaming giant Netflix (Chief Marketing Executive Bozoma Saint John).

Apple's Director of Health Divya Nag has been acknowledged for her work on health tech in devices like the Apple Watch, while AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and Google VP of Search Elizabeth Reid both got a look in too.

Other awardees include Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Twitter's Global Director of Culture and Community (God-is Rivera), Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, and a host of executives from across the likes of Zoom and Peloton.

For the full list of the winners, and more detail on their achievements, head to the Future 50 awards page.