Toyota Yaris: Micro car maximizes sales

It may not be the most desirable car on our roads, but the Toyota Yaris clearly has its share of fans after it became the first car in its class to hit 200,000 sales in Australia.

Beating out the likes of the Mazda2, Honda Jazz, and Suzuki Swift, the Yaris took less than 10 years to hit the milestone, surpassing its closest competitor by over 60,000 sales.

Official figures have the Yaris sitting at 200,670, meaning that on average Australians have bought 54 of the small car every day since it was introduced.

As Australia's appetite for small cars increases, Yaris sales are unlikely to decline, with 2015 seeing an increase in demand of 20.2 per cent.