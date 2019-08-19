Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 pre-order deal drops 10% off the price

Bose has a long history of making some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. What began with the wired Bose QuietComfort 25 was soon overshadowed by the popularity of the QuietComfort 35, now in its second iteration.

However, Bose isn't resting on its laurels just yet. The audio manufacturer recently announced the release of the newest device to join its superb noise-cancelling headphones range and, from all accounts, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will outdo the QC35s in every way.

Although Bose touts the new cans for office use, especially noisy ones, there's one standout feature that will suit the regular commuter just as well. Where other noise-cancelling headphones eliminate ambient noise so you can focus on the music you're listening to, it doesn't do the same when you're on a phone call. The person on the other end of the line will hear all the noise that surrounds you.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 changes that by applying active noise cancellation to both phones calls as well as music. This is achieved thanks to an array of eight microphones, six of which are for traditional noise cancellation while listening to tunes, while the other two (in conjunction with two of the traditional mics) work to focus your voice and eliminate ambient sound during phone calls.

There are 11 noise-cancellation levels on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 as compared to three on the Bose QC35 II. However, all this comes at a hefty cost.

The new headphones are already available for purchase on Bose's website for a whopping $599.95 in black, with the Luxe Silver coming at a later (undisclosed) date. However, if you're really keen to be an early adopter of this great gizmo, then you can save when shopping on Amazon Australia.

Prime exclusive

The new headphones are currently up for pre-order at most major retailers, with the device shipping only on August 27. While it is full price at most stockists in Australia, Amazon Australia is currently offering 10% off the listed price of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

You will, however, need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this discount.

If you are already a Prime member, just add the device to your cart, then proceed to checkout. You will initially see the listed price of $595 in your cart, but choose a delivery address and the 10% discount will be automatically applied, bringing the price down to a more affordable $535.50, saving you $59.50 on the preorder.

Amazon Australia isn't the only retailer sweetening the deal for those wanting to get themselves the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Harvey Norman is also offering a preorder deal, but instead of a discount on the full price, the retailer is throwing in a bonus gift card worth $100 and free delivery to boot. This offer ends at 11:59pm AEST on August 28, but the gift card is valid for 36 months from date of issue.