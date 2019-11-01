Best upcoming games 2019: most anticipated titles for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

We're rapidly approaching the end of 2019 already and, while we've already seen some great releases, there's still a host of exciting upcoming games on the way to feed your gaming fix. Whether you're looking for boot-shaking scares, heart-racing thrills or some wholesome narrative, we've got you covered.

Here at TechRadar we've gathered together a list of the best upcoming games coming to PlayStation 4 , Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2019 (and a few releasing in 2020). We'll be updating this list as titles release and others are announced, so watch this space.

So without further ado, buckle up and get ready to update your wishlist with the best upcoming games in 2019...

Shenmue 3

Shenmue 3 (Image credit: YS Net)

When's it out?

November 19, 2019

What platform?

PS4 and PC

What's it about?

It looks like Shenmue 3 is actually going to emerge this year. The third instalation of the action-adventure series comes a whopping 18 years after its predecessor but follows on from the events of Shenmue 2 and sees teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki searching for his father's killer in 1980's China.

We aren't quite sure what to expect with Shenmue III, especially considering it's not being made by Sega, but hopefully the wait was worth it...

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

When's it out?

November 15, 2019

What platform?

Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the upcoming additions to the core Pokemon series, bringing Pokemon into the eight generation with a host of new critters.

The new games will be based in the Galar region, which is essentially the Nintendo version of Great Britain - including soccer stadiums and quaint countryside. Expect a whole host of new Pokémon to swoon over too, including the adorable Wooloo and melancholy Sobble.

Check out our hands on: Pokémon Sword and Shield review.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

When's it out?

November 15, 2019

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sees you taking on the role of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi padawan, forced into hiding following the execution of Order 66, which saw the Jedi ambushed and killed by their own supporting Clone Trooper soldiers.

While the official reveal only gave us a glimpse at a story trailer, it was more than enough to get us hyped for the upcoming game. E3 2019 gave us a far more meaty look at the game - including some lightsaber-fueled gameplay.

While fans of the galactic franchise have seen official tie-ins in the form of Star Wars Battlefront I and II, the new entry takes on a different tack, focusing on a single-player experience more in line with 2008's The Force Unleashed - we just hope it's as good as it looks.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal (Image credit: iD Software)

When's it out?

March 20, 2020

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

What's it about?

The sequel to 2016's Doom promises to be an ultra-violent, fast-paced shooter with plenty of demon slaying to keep you busy.

Doom Eternal is aiming to go bigger and better than ever before, introducing an enhanced Doom slayer and a host of new demons – and this time the invasion has spread further than Mars.

Check out our hands on Doom Eternal review.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

When's it out?

April 16, 2020

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

If you've been living under a rock and don't know about Cyberpunk 2077 then let us enlighten you.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an dystopian RPG from The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red, set in a gritty, science fiction world metropolis. It's based off the pen-and-paper RPG of the same name and promises to be a game-changer when it releases next year.

If that's not enough for you, then the announcement that Keanu Reeves plays a major role in the game should hopefully get you excited.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Image credit: Square Enix)

When's it out?

March 3, 2020

What platform?

It’s been confirmed the game will come to PS4 first, but it may appear later on PC and Xbox One.

What's it about?

Originally released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 secured its place as one of the greatest JRPGs to date. So it's no surprise that Square Enix is releasing a remake, over 20 years later.

The development road for Final Fantasy 7 Remake hasn't exactly been smooth. The game was initially announced back at E3 2015, but won't release until March 3, 2020. Regardless, we're still extremely excited to get our hands Square Enix's reimagining of the classic Final Fantasy game.

Here's what it's like to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you never played the original

Watch Dogs: Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When's it out?

March 6, 2020

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

Watch Dogs: Legion seems to see you taking on an organization called Albion who have distributed riot drones all over London to keep people in line. You're a member of the resistance: DeadSec.

What's interesting about Legion is that you play as more than one character (a whole host actually), with permadeath wiping out the one you're playing if you happen to end up on the wrong end of an electric bullet. You can apparently play as anyone - with every Londoner being recruitable and fully simulated.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing (Image credit: Nintendo)

When's it out?

March 20, 2020

What platform?

Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

Nintendo has finally given the fans what they want. During a Nintendo Direct in September 2018, the company announced (via a short teaser trailer) that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to the Nintendo Switch. While the original release window was set for 2019, it has since been pushed back to 2020.

We're expecting Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch to offer the same charm and wholesome atmosphere of previous Animal Crossing titles, while hopefully adding some new characters, more furniture and more areas to explore.

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics) (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

When's it out?

May 15, 2020

What platform?

Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia

What's it about?

Marvel's Avengers sees you playing as your favorite superhero in an all-new story set in the Marvel universe. Playing as one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, your mission is to save the day from an evil force - just normal superhero stuff.

Officially announced at E3 2019, the game will have a multiplayer component alongside a single-player campaign, though it wasn't shown off during the event. What we've heard from Crystal Dynamics in a closed-door briefing is that you'll assemble into teams of four online, customize your characters and fight online together through new scenarios. Crystal Dynamics says this content will be free and will come at a constant clip.

Check out our hands on: Marvel's Avengers review.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite (Image credit: 343 Industries) (Image credit: Xbox)

When's it out?

'Holiday' 2020

What platform?

Xbox One and Xbox Project Scarlett (maybe PC)

What's it about?

The sixth game in the main Halo series, Microsoft announced at its E3 2019 keynote that Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the next-gen Project Scarlett (aka Xbox Two) consoles during Holiday 2020.

While we don't know much about what to expect from Halo Infinite, we do know that Master Chief is back and he looks stunning on next-generation hardware (we;;, from the trailers).

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4

What's it about?

We don't know a whole lot about Ghost of Tsushima yet, except that it's an open world action-adventure being developed by Suckerpunk Studios and published by Sony - meaning it'll be a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in 1274 Japan - during the first Mongolian invasion - and sees you take on the role of last samurai on Tsushima Island, determined to defend his home and traditions.

Dragon Age 4

Dragon Age (Image credit: BioWare)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Probably PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

After being an open secret for so long, Dragon Age 4 has now been confirmed by BioWare and we’ve even been teased by a minute-long trailer. At the moment we’re cautiously calling the game Dragon Age 4 (but this title isn’t confirmed).

It'll no doubt be a couple of years before we see the fourth instalation in the popular RPG franchise Dragon Age, but we're expecting a bigger open-world, further exploration of that cliffhanger and even more characters to swoon over and seduce.

The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 (Image credit: Bethesda)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Probably PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

We've no idea what it's about but we definitely won't see The Elder Scrolls 6 release in 2019 - but it's hard to ignore the behemoth so we're being delusionally optimistic.

The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 (Image credit: Naughty Dog)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4

What's it about?

The Last of Us 2 sees Ellie all grown up and much more mature than we've seen her before - not only is she fanning the flames of romance but she's also become a lot more violent (read: badass) in her efforts to survive.

We don't know much about the story so far but Joel hasn't appeared in the footage we've seen yet, although we do know Troy Baker is involved so he's definitely going to show up eventually.

Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4 (Image credit: Nintendo)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

A brand new Metroid Prime game is coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, Metroid Prime 4 may be some way off as Nintendo had to scrap the project back in January 2019 and start again.

Due to development problems, we don't know much about what Metroid Prime 4 will involve, or when we will see it, but we can't help but be excited.

Starfield

Starfield (Image credit: Bethesda)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Probably PC, PS4 and Xbox One

What's it about?

We don't really know what Starfield is about yet. Bethesda has been pretty tight-lipped about its upcoming single-player RPG. We do know it's set in outer space and that it'll be a while before it's released.