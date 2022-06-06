Summer Game Fest showcase 2022: how to watch the announcement live stream

The Summer Game Fest showcase is a cross-industry event that officially marks the beginning of Geoff Keighley's season of gaming. The live annual showcase, which has previously been called 'Kickoff Live', returns on June 9 and promises once again to be jam-packed with big announcements, world premiere reveals, game demos, and special guests.

We already know some of the games that will be making an appearance during the Summer Game Fest 2022 live showcase, as well as one of the celebrity guests who will be stopping by, but there's still plenty that will remain a mystery until the event itself and we can't wait to see what Keighley has up his sleeve.

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch the Summer Game Fest showcase live and what to expect from one of the biggest events in the gaming calendar.

How to watch the Summer Game Fest showcase

The Summer Game Fest live showcase takes place on June 9 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST (or June 10 at 4am AEST). The stream is expected to be between one and a half and two hours long.

You can watch the stream live on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Summer Game Fest website (opens in new tab). It will play live at the times listed above, but the showcase will be automatically uploaded to TheGameAwards YouTube channel immediately after airing, in case you miss it initially. You can also catch all the action live right here, as we will embed the stream here as soon as it goes live.

What to expect

(Image credit: Activision Blizzadr)

So far, Keighley has confirmed that this showcase will give us our first look at the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign, an exclusive new look at Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, a Gotham Knights reveal, and the first game demo of The Callisto Protocol. We also know Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be making an appearance.

But that won't be all and we expect the host to have plenty of surprises up his sleeve for this showcase, just don't get your hopes up too high for earth-shattering announcements. Keighley has already told viewers to manage their expectations when it comes to any "megaton shocks" they might be expecting, saying during a Twitter Spaces session that the showcase is "primarily focused" on previously announced games (via VGC (opens in new tab)).

"We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds," Keighley said during the session. "But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced."

While there are plenty of previously announced upcoming games we're eager to get updates on, it's certainly worth tempering expectations on what we might see. A chunky God of War Ragnarok, for example, will likely be kept for a future PlayStation showcase and we expect Microsoft to hold any big news on new Xbox games for its own Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12. Nintendo, on the other hand, isn't listed as a partner for Summer Game Fest nor has it confirmed its own Nintendo Direct showcase, so we're not expecting any updates on Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, or Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.