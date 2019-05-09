How to set up dual monitors

Knowing how to use a dual monitor setup is incredibly important when it comes to modern computing. If you’re anything like us, you’re using twitter, a web browser, Office and iTunes pretty much all the time, making a dual monitor setup essential. There’s no better way to see lots of data at the same time than with two or more monitors.

And, a dual monitor setup isn’t just about using multiple programs, creative programs especially benefit from having multiple displays. For instance, with Adobe Premiere, you can have all of your tools on your secondary display, so you can focus on what you’re actually editing.

The best PCs will usually easily support a dual monitor setup, as they’ll have multiple video outputs built into the motherboard, and if you have dedicated graphics card, you can usually have up to 4-5 of the best monitors.

So, all you have to do is shut your PC down, connect as many monitors as will fit, and then boot your PC up. Windows 10 will automatically spot the dual monitor setup, and you can arrange your displays under Settings > System > Displays. Or, you can just right click the desktop and get to the display settings from there.

Windows doesn’t offer many options out of the box, but the UltraMon software provides extra versatility for dual monitor setups. Let’s get started.