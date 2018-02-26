You can now pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India

Samsung on Sunday unveiled their flagship smartphones for 2018 — the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Pre-booking for both the phones have already begun, where users can pay Rs 2,000 to be among the first ones to lay their hands on the new devices. Although the phones are set to go on sale in the US starting 16 March, release date and price for India is still unknown.

Interested customers can head over to Samsung online store to book theirs. The page lists the phone is three colour options — Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, and Coral Blue. However, customers who are interested in 256GB variant have to go with Midnight Black, as the other two colours are only available with 64GB variant.

The pre-booking option is also available in select Samsung stores across the country.

The phones run Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 SoC in US, but Samsung will bring the Exynos-powered version in India.

How to pre-book the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India?

To pre-book, you’ll need to go to Samsung India store, select the storage and colour variant you would like to buy and click on ‘Pre-book Now’. You will then need to sign in using your Samsung account to fill in your contact details and make a payment of Rs 2,000.

You must note that only one phone can be pre-booked against one mobile number. The same mobile number has to be used to activate the Galaxy device. All those who pre-book should have registered with the same mobile number for a minimum period of three days from the date of inserting the SIM in first SIM slot for the first time.

Once booked, you’ll receive a code that has to be used while making the full payment of the phone. The pre-paid amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the final amount.