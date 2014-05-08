15 cities added to Amazon's Sunday delivery service

Amazon is finally making headway with its Sunday delivery service.

Announced last year with only two cities on the docket, Amazon is now expanding deliveries to the following cities: Indianapolis; Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Oklahoma City; Philadelphia; Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Waco and College Station, Texas.

Seven days of delivery coming to more towns may have been implemented to sweeten the fact that Amazon Prime has jumped up to $99 a year.

This comes just after a new shopping service tied into Twitter which makes adding items to your cart practically instantaneous thanks to the addition of a little hashtagging.

With the e-tailer giant doing so much lately to perpetuate your shopping addiction, Sunday deliveries are likely to roll out to more cities this year.

Via Yahoo