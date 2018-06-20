Why wait for Amazon Prime Day when you can get a 43-inch 4K TV for £260 now

While Amazon Prime Day might be a few weeks away yet, you can actually get an awesome TV deal right now over at Amazon.

The retailer has just knocked the 43-inch Hisense H43N5500UK smart TV down to £260. That's £69 less than nearest rival, AO.com and £109 cheaper than the standard asking price! And you thought upgrading to 4K would be expensive? Simply not true in 2018.

Ready for Prime Day? There will of course be plenty of other deals on a huge range of items on Prime Day 2018. To find out what sort of bargains to expect, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Hisense has emerged as the go-to brand for low cost 4K TVs that more than hold their own against the bigger brands that cost significantly more. So if you need a new TV now, rather than waiting several weeks for Prime Day, this could be your best best.

It's ticking all the essential boxes too as it's 4K, comes with High Dynamic Range (HDR), which is especially notable for gamers using a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X and it has the tri-factor of our favourite smart apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime and iPlayer).

If 43-inches is a bit small for your room, the same TV is available in sizes up to 65-inches via the same link. £599 for a 60-inch 4K TV is seriously tempting if you have the space.

If these offers aren't tempting enough for you though, feel free to check out our main cheap TV deals guide. Or keep those fingers crossed for a bargain on Amazon Prime Day or if you can wait even longer, Black Friday.