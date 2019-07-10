Why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to act on your PC build list

Now that AMD Navi and Ryzen 3rd Generation processors are out – not to mention those shiny new Nvidia RTX Super cards – you might be considering finally building that new gaming PC you’ve been dreaming about. And, well, now is the perfect time to do it – but you should wait until you can scoop up some Amazon Prime Day deals.

It’s unlikely that you’re going to find a killer deal on PC components like the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X this soon after their release, but you know what hasn’t just had a high-profile release? The best RAM, SSDs, motherboards, power supplies and PC cases. You can save hundreds of dollars by finding a prodigious deal on any of these PC components.

But, how do you know you’re getting the best deal on your PC components? There are so many out there these days, all of various quality, so ahead of Amazon Prime Day, we’ll show you what to look for, so you can build your PC with maximum Prime Day savings.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

RAM price drops are in effect for Prime Day

Over the last few months, RAM prices have been dropping precipitously. Just a year ago, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to spend around $200 for 16GB of DDR4 at a decent speed. Luckily, that isn’t the case anymore.

You can regularly find some decent RAM at that capacity for under $100, so it's not as much of an impact on your PC building budget as it was even a few months ago.

For example, right now on Amazon, you can find 16GB of Corsair Vengeance low-profile, 3000MHz RAM for just $70 on Amazon. That's only a 6% discount over the list price: we're sure much more attractive deals will appear on Amazon Prime Day.

However, if you just can't wait until July 15 to build your PC, we still have your back. You can pick up a 32GB kit of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro memory for just $164 on Amazon. That's a massive $130 discount on this beautiful kit of RAM.

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB | $294 $164 on Amazon

If you're on the market for some speedy and capacious RGB RAM, this 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro kit is an excellent upgrade to your PC. Not only is it flashy but at 3,200 MHz, it's fast enough for those new Ryzen chips. The 44% discount helps, too.View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Great SSD deals inbound for Prime Day

Now that the prices of the best SSDs keep dropping every day, there's no real reason to not go for an SSD. They're faster, more reliable and you don't have to worry about vibrations ruining them.

But, even if they are cheaper than they were two to three years ago, waiting until Amazon Prime Day to pick up your new solid state storage is a no brainer. Every single year, Amazon puts a ton of great SSDs on sale, and this year should be no different.

Still, there are plenty of great SSDs on sale already if you absolutely need one today.

For instance, you can pick up a 1TB Samsung 860 Evo for just $137 on Amazon, a savings of $62 – not bad for one of the best SSDs we've reviewed. However, that is just a SATA SSD, so you're not going to get the same kind of blistering speed you can find on an NVMe drive.

Luckily, though, you can get a cheap NVMe drive right now. The Samsung 970 Evo is an absolute beast of an NVMe SSD, and you can pick up the 1TB version for just $169, which is a huge 43% discount. When we reviewed this SSD, we were able to get sequential read speeds of 3,562 MB/s – so apps and files should load quickly and reliably.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 860 Evo 1TB | $199 $137 at Amazon

The Samsung 860 Evo is an absolute monster of a SATA SSD. You simply will not find a faster SSD without moving up to the NVMe or PCIe standard. And, the massive 31% discount is just the frosting on top. View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 970 Evo 1TB | $299 $169 at Amazon

NVMe SSDs are still a bit more expensive than their SATA companions, but the boost that drives like the Samsung 970 Evo provide is absolutely worth it. Luckily, the 43% discount helps soften the blow.View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Get a great motherboard deal on Prime Day

Now, if you're planning on building a new PC with the new AMD Ryzen chips, you probably want to go for one of the new X570 boards. However, if you want to save some cash on your board, or if you are going to jump on one of the excellent Ryzen 2nd Generation deals going on right now, picking up an X470 or B450 board is an excellent choice, especially if you wait until Prime Day.

Right now, the best motherboard deal we can find s probably the Asus Prime X470-Pro, which is sporting a hefty $25 discount on Amazon right now. This is a high-end motherboard, packed to the brim with a ton of cooling and RGB lighting. Plus, those white accents are absolutely gorgeous.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Prime X470-Pro | $164 $139 at Amazon

The Asus Prime X470-Pro is a high-end X470 motherboard filled to the brim with the kind of enthusiast-grade features you'd want when spending this kind of cash. And, when you can save an extra $25, it's a great option. View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Buying a new PSU on Prime Day just makes sense

The best power supplies are the unsung heroes of the PC components world. You won't notice the effect they have, but the amount of cash they can save you over time is astonishing. Plus, picking up a PSU with an 80+ rating can prevent house fires.

So, when the opportunity to save some cash on a really great power supply shows up, you should absolutely take it. Not only will you save cash on your electricity bill over the years, but having a big chunk taken out of the up-front cost of your gaming PC can help a ton, too.

Take the EVGA 1000 GQ as a prime example (pun intended). Right now on Amazon, you can save a solid $50 on this 1,000W power supply, bringing the price down to $139. It's an 80 Plus Gold-rated power supply, so its extremely efficient, and the high wattage means it can power even the beefiest gaming rig.

(Image credit: EVGA) EVGA 1000GQ | $189 $139 at Amazon

The EVGA 1000 GQ is a beast of a PC power supply that packs 1,000 Watts of capacity, along with a respectable 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. It's only semi-modular, but a healthy $50 discount more than makes up for any added cable clutter. View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Day can save you big on a PC case

Finally, you can't build a great gaming PC in 2019 without an excellent PC case – otherwise how are you going to show it off? Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune on the fanciest PC case on Newegg, especially if you wait for Prime Day.

When you're hunting for a PC case befitting your exquisite PC build, you want to find one with a tempered glass side panel, plenty of room for cooling and, of course, as much RGB as can physically fit.

There aren't a lot of really deep PC case discounts on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, but luckily you can pick up the Corsair Crystal 570X on Newegg, and save $40 while doing it.

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Crystal 570X | $189 $149 at Newegg

The Corsair Crystal 570X is a mid-tower case that is the meaning of the word 'aesthetic'. It's got tempered glass everywhere, and enough RGB to light up your entire room. And, for a limited time you can save $40 at Newegg.View Deal