Why Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will not make it to OTT anytime soon?

On Twitter, Aamir Khan's forthcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending for the last two days. That is because the film has unfortunately come under the target of right-wingers. And they are unhappy about the film because, well, they are unhappy with Aamir. So there is a concerted campaign going on against the movie even before it has been seen by the public. It has now reached a stage where it is impossible to make a movie that would be okay will all the sections of the public in India.

But Aamir Khan seems unfazed by all the fuss. The man has been promoting the film with his usual aplomb. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the theatres. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and the Telugu star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film's Indian adaptation is Atul Kulkarni.

Another talking point ahead of Laal Singh's Chaddha's release is that it won't start streaming on OTT platforms anytime soon.

Aamir wants to keep the curiosity around films alive

At a time when movies even before they finalise their theatrical release dates commit themselves to streaming, the path taken up Laal Singh Chaddha is a bit surprising. The word out is that the flick, which is rumoured to go to Netflix, will do so only six months after its release. But why?

Aamair Khan apparently to keep the novelty factor around the film intact. He was quoted as saying in an IANS report: "One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast."

So, he said, he has tried to keep a 6-month gap for his films. "I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that."

Laal Singh Chaddha was to hit the screens two years back but that did not happen due to the pandemic. Then it was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as KGF Chapter 2 but due to some post-production issues the film got delayed.

Aamir, in a self-deprecating way, said: "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies (which was handling the post-production work) was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2". The latter film became a pan-Indian hit.