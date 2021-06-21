Want an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti on Prime Day? These gaming PCs could net you one

As expected, we've not seen any Prime Day deals for the Nvidia GeForce 3080Ti on its own, but we have seen it in several gaming PCs.

As Amazon Prime Day has now begun, you're likely going to see plenty of incredible deals for gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and even PC components, but even with some hefty discounts, these can be incredibly expensive investments.

With it being a huge challenge to find a GeForce 30 series graphics card on its own, others have turned to gaming PCs that have them pre-installed. Thankfully, there's a few on Prime Day that we've found that feature some significant discounts, ready to ship to you with a GeForce 3080Ti installed.

Best 3080Ti gaming PCs

Gaming RDY LCMBG205 Gaming PC: $ 3,799.99 $3,599.99 at iBuyPower

Save $200 - If you're looking for a PC that has the GeForce 3080Ti pre-installed to save you searching for one, this is a PC that can help you future-proof your games for the next few years. Featuring a 1TB M.2 SSD alongside 32GB DDR4 memory, with an Intel Core i9 at i9-11900KF Processor (8X 3.50GHz) to boot, this is a PC definitely able to run current games at Ultra settings for a long while.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 RTX Gaming PC: $ 3,569.99 $3,369.99 at iBuyPower

Save $200 - A PC with a Ryzen 7 CPU instead, the 5800X is built for gaming, with eight cores and speeds of up to 4.7Ghz. The PC also features a 500GB M.2 SSD with 16GB DDR4 memory. This is a PC that's ready to run current games on Steam, Game Pass and more at Ultra settings for a long while.View Deal

Intel Z590 Gaming Evo RTX II: $4,029.99 $3,729.99 at iBuyPower

Save $300 - Featuring a 1TB M.2 SSD alongside 32GB DDR4 memory, with an Intel Core i9 at i9-11900KF Processor (8X 3.50GHz) to boot, this is a PC that can run the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite at their best settings, as long as you have a great monitor to boot.View Deal

More Amazon Prime Day deals