Walmart's selling one of the cheapest gaming laptops well before Black Friday

Looking for a new gaming laptop for yourself or a loved one? Here's a model from MSI being sold as part of the early Walmart Black Friday sale for an absolute steal.

This is a 15.6-inch, 1080p gaming laptop with the latest in entry-level Nvidia graphics hardware and a spacious solid-state drive (SSD) for a frankly insane price this far ahead of Black Friday.

MSI GL65 (Core i5, 512GB) is $899 $679 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal for a gaming laptop featuring a 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics for a whopping $220 off list price.View Deal

This is one of the cheapest gaming laptops we've seen before Black Friday, and a more than capable one at that. With this, you'll not only have plenty of storage for a large library of PC games, but you'll be able to play them well at 1080p resolutions with lots of detail.

Slap another monitor onto this setup with the laptop's HDMI-out or mini DisplayPort – or both – and you can rock a screen arrangement of up to three displays. Not bad for a gaming laptop that doesn't cost more than an expensive Chromebook right now.