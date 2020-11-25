Walmart Black Friday deals are live: 4K TVs, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, more

The Walmart Black Friday deals event is going live tonight at 7 pm EST with incredible sales that are sure to go fast. American's largest retailer is releasing its best offers yet on a range of top-selling items, including 4K TVs, the Nintendo Switch, AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, Fitbit, gaming accessories, and so much more.



We've combed through tonight's sale and picked the very best Walmart Black Friday deals for you below. But you'll have to hurry, stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes record-low prices on Apple devices like the AirPods Pro on sale for $169(was $249), and the Apple Watch 3 marked down to just $119 (was $179).



You can also pick up a rare discount on this Nintendo Switch bundle and grab a 70-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunning price of just $478(was $650).



Other standout deals include the Roku SE streaming player for just $17 and the popular Shark robot vacuum discounted down to $329.



Shop more of our top Walmart Black Friday sale picks below, and keep in mind, we expect these hot bargains to go fast - so act now before it's too late.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Walmart

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.



Apple Watch 3, GPS-only, 38mm: $179 $119 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for a record-low price of just $119 in this incredible Black Friday deal. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



VIZIO 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $659.99 $478 at Walmart

Save $182 - Walmart and Vizio have the hookup on a 70-inch 4K UHD TV for just $478 on Black Friday. Besides its monstrous size, this V-Series TV uses a full-array LED backlight, supports Dolby Vision HDR and three 3 UHD/HDR enabled HDMI 2.1 ports.



Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month membership to Nintendo Online: $299 at Walmart

This Black Friday bundle from Walmart includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online for just $299, which is a tidy little saving.



Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $70 off discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.



Roku SE HD Streaming Player: $17 at Walmart

The Roku SE is the cheapest streaming device we're likely to see during Black Friday 2020. Offering HD streaming via an included HDMI cable, the SE offers the Roku smart platform and Roku remote for just $17.



Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum: $399 $329 at Walmart

Save $70 - Walmart has the Shark robot vacuum marked down to $329 at the early Black Friday sale. Designed for pet owners, the automatic vacuum features a self-empty base, a self-cleaning brush roll, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $22.99 at Walmart

Enjoy a library of games on PC, console and mobile via cloud gaming with this excellent discount on the Xbox subscription service. Play the likes of Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more, and change the way you think about playing new games.



Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.



Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $179 $119 at Walmart

Save $60 on the cheapest Beats Solo3 deal we've seen at Walmart. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life, but have amazing wireless stability.



Samsung 65" Class 7000 4K Smart TV: $549 $478 at Walmart

If the 70-inch Vizio TV is sold out, check out this deal for the 65-inch Samsung TU7000 4K HDR TV that's on sale for $70 off its regular price. The TU7000 uses edge lighting instead of full array and HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1, but it's a big-screen TV at a good price.



PlayStation VR Headset: $319 $199 at Walmart

Pick up a PSVR headset at a serious discount with this Black Friday Walmart deal. The PlayStation VR headset requires a PS4 PlayStation Camera, though the PlayStation Move controllers are options. Note that there isn't a new PSVR headset for the PS5, so if you want to use it on the new console, you'll need a PlayStation Camera Adapter, which you can request here.



JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $24.88 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $25 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.



Samsung 58" Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $449 $398 at Walmart

If you just don't have room for the 65-inch or 70-inch TV in your room - or don't want to spend the extra money on them - maybe the 58-inch Samsung TU7000 will be more to your liking. It still sports a 4K resolution and HDR support, and it's $50 off the regular price.



Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.



