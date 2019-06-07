Walmart 4K TV deal: save $700 on Samsung's curved 65-inch TV

If you're in the market for a large-screen curved TV, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has the Samsung curved 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $699.99. That's a whopping $700 discount and the lowest price we've found for the UHD TV.



The Samsung NU7300 TV features a 65-inch curved panel that results in an immersive viewing experience with an enhanced sense of depth. You'll also get a premium life-like picture with bright, bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K UHD resolution. The ultra-thin TV offers a clean cable solution, so your cords are hidden for a clean, crisp look from every angle.



The smart TV features a universal guide so you can stream content and browse live shows from the home screen of your TV. The Samsung television also works with the SmartThings app so you can control your TV and other connected devices with your smartphone from one single screen.

Samsung NU7300 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $1,399.99 $699.99 at Walmart

Save a whopping $700 and receive free shipping on the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV. The UHD TV features a slim curved design for a premium viewing experience. And, well...you can read more about this awesome 4K TV above.

View Deal

Discover the best cashback credit cards

If you're not interested in a curved design, we've listed other standout 4K TV deals below in a range of different sizes and prices.

Walmart 4K TV deals:

Shop more of best cheap TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on.



You can also learn more about our top-rated TVs with our guide on the best TVs of 2019: the big-screen TVs worth buying this year.



Learn more about Prime Day with our guide on Amazon Prime Day: everything you need to know for the July deals event.