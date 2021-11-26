Wait, have we found an Apple Watch Black Friday deal that's actually good?

Most Black Friday Apple Watch deals frankly aren't very good – you'll be lucky to get $100 off the price of one of the super-pricey wearables, and usually you're looking at not much than $20 or so off for the newest models at best.

That's not the case with the two-year-old Apple Watch 5 though, as a Black Friday deal has cut its price by a whopping $290 - admittedly it's still pretty expensive, but this is the only good deal we've seen on an Apple smartwatch so far.

Today's best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 $459 at Amazon

Save $290 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 with Celluar on sale for just $459 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when you don't have your iPhone with you.

This Apple Watch 5 deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with cellular connection and a fancy Milanese Loop band.

Sure, it's a two-year-old Apple Watch, so if you need the newest and flashiest tech it's not your best bet.

Plus, you could probably pick up the Apple Watch 5 cheaper if you didn't want the Milanese Loop or cellular connection, as these two features bump up the price, but other versions don't have the $290 discount.

