Vizio TV Catalog 2018: Here’s every new Vizio TV coming in 2018

There’s never a dull moment in the land of big-screen TVs. Just when you think you’ve reviewed, tested and ranked the best TVs, another manufacturer has to complicate the matter by adding a pool of new TVs for us to test.

Today, that manufacturer is the American-owned and operated Vizio - one of the largest US manufacturers and a brand that has built itself on the pillars of affordability and performance.

Like years prior, the Vizio TV line-up is divided into a few segments. At the bottom, you’ll find the budget-friendly (but small) D-Series. In the middle, you’ll find the second-screen-in-your-home S-Series. Then the median M-Series, which typically does the best blend of price and performance. And finally, at the high-end, you’ll find the P-Series, which is now adorned by the P-Series Quantum .

It’s a massive line-up this year and sifting through the specs of each series can be a time-consuming task - one that most folks looking to buy a new TV aren’t exactly enthusiastic about. To that end, our complete guide to Vizio’s 2018 TV series is here to help you figure out which TV from the budget-friendly manufacturer is worth buying this year.

For the full line-up along with the technology that’s going to power it, read on.

Vizio 2018 TV technology

Vizio’s biggest strength in terms of technology is its use of local dimming zones on the vast majority of its TVs. That helps the screens turn off sections of the screen to better match OLEDs perfect black levels while still allowing other sections to be emitting peak brightness.

Vizio’s flagship screen - the P-Series Quantum - not only boasts 192 of the aforementioned local dimming zones on a full array panel, but according to Vizio it will even be able to output 2,000 nits of peak brightness. This would put it in direct contention with Samsung’s flagship QLED TV, the Samsung Q9FN - one of our favorite TVs to come about in 2018.

Of course, brightness and contrast are just two of the key components of any good TV. You also need high-end color reproduction, motion handling and a robust smart TV offering.

Thankfully, Vizio has those aspects covered, too.

To handle color, Vizio has equipped the P-Series Quantum with its proprietary Quantum Color Spectrum technology that leverages quantum dots to more accurately match incoming signal. It will also boast Vizio Clear Action 960 - giving the screen a 240Hz effective refresh rate.

On top of all that will be Vizio’s SmartCast system, which offers both traditional streaming apps for Netflix, Amazon and Hulu as well as Chromecast built-in for whatever Cast-compatible apps you might have on your phone.

The P-Series Quantum, P-Series and M-Series will support Dolby Vision and HDR10, giving you access to the vast majority of HDR content out there today.

The pièce de résistance of the system is that it will support both Amazon and Google’s smart systems, allowing voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

We focused on the P-Series Quantum here, but that’s because you can find almost all of the technology listed above in one form or another in every model in Vizio’s line-up. The standard P-Series trades Clear Action 960 for Clear Action 720 and 192 local dimming zones for a still-substantial 120, while the M-Series drops to Clear Action 360 and 48 zones.

Want the full specs on each model? We’ve got them! Keep on reading.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 2018 models

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV PQ65-F1 (available in 65-inches): A direct challenger to Samsung’s Q9FN QLED, the PQ65-F1 is the most well-equipped screen we’ve yet to see from Vizio. Loaded with a panel capable of 2,000 nits peak brightness, 192 local dimming zones and Clear Motion 960 (240Hz effective refresh rate), it is the pinnacle of Vizio TVs in 2018. The screen will be available to buy later this year for $2,199.

Vizio P-Series 2018 models

Vizio P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV P55-F1 (available in 55-inches): The smallest model in the standard P-Series is the ultra-affordable Vizio P55-F1. The TV offers 4K and HDR - HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG - 56 local dimming zones and Clear Action 720. It sports 802.11ac Dual Band and 5 HDMI ports. All models of the P-Series will offer 1,000 nits of peak brightness which is pretty much the industry standard for HDR. It won’t be as bright as the P-Series Quantum, but hey, it’s only $899.

Vizio P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV P65-F1 (available in 65-inches): The middle child of the P-Series is the P65-F1. At 65-inches it’s the best option for the living room, supporting 4K and HDR in the forms of HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG. The big difference here besides the amount of screen real estate is that the P65-F1 has 100 local dimming zones instead of 56. Pricing for the P65-F1 will start at $1,299.

Vizio P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV P75-F1 (available in 75-inches): At the top of the standard P-Series list is the Vizio P-Series P75-F1, a monstrous 75-inch screen. It features all the 4K HDR goodness listed above, as well as Clear Action 720, but ups the local dimming zone count to 120. You’ll be able to buy it later this year for $2,499.

Vizio M-Series 2018 models

Vizio M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV M55-F0 (available in 55-inches): Stepping down from the performance-focused P-Series is the more moderately specc’d M-Series, the smallest of which is the Vizio M55-F0. Inside it, you’ll find 32 local dimming zones, Clear Action 360 (a.k.a. a 120Hz refresh rate), 802.11ac Wi-Fi and, on the outside, four HDMI ports. One of the more unfortunate aspects of the M-Series, though, is that it will only be able to output 600 nits of peak brightness - something to keep in mind if you want the boldest, richest colors. If the low peak luminance doesn’t turn you off, the M55-F0 will be available for $699.

Vizio M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV M65-F0 (available in 65-inches): Similar to the M55-F0, the M65-F0 only supports Clear Action 360 and four HDMI ports. It does, however, boost the number of local dimming zones to a respectable 40. It’s available for $999.

Vizio M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV M70-F3 (available in 70-inches): The last member of the M-Series in 2018 is the M70-F3. It has everything you’d find in the M55-F0, but instead of a 55-inch screen and 32 dimming zones, you’ll get a 70-inch screen and 48 dimming zones. It will be available later this year for $1,499.

Vizio E-Series 2018 models

Vizio E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV E75-F1/E75-F2 (available in 75-inches): Here’s where things start to get tricky. The top of the E-Series is the E75, which, as you might expect, comes in 75-inches. There are two models of the E75, both of which have the same specs. The difference between the two is the location of the analog audio port. Very minor difference aside, both E75s offer 16 local dimming zones, Clear Motion 240 and support for the three types of HDR - HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG. They’re both available for $1,549.

Vizio E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV E70-F3 (available in 70-inches): The E70-F3 trades down to a 70-inch screen size instead of 75, and drops the amount of dimming zones to 12. The E70-F3 will be available for $1,049.

Vizio E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV E65-F0/E65-F1 (available in 65-inches): Drop down a bit more to the E65, and the only thing you’ll lose is screen real estate. There’s no difference in local dimming zones or motion handling between the E65 and E75. The difference between the two versions is that the F1 sports 15-watt speakers while the F0 only sports 10-watt speakers. Not a huge deal overall. Both TVs are $799.

Vizio E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV E55-F0/E55-F1 (available in 55-inches): The E55 bumps you down to 10 local dimming zones and a mere three HDMI inputs. That said, you’ll be able to shave $300 off the price - the E55 will only run you $499.

Vizio E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV E50-F2/E43-F1 (available in 50- and 43-inches): The last two models in the E-Series are the E50-F2 and the E43-F1. These models share almost all the same specs - 10 local dimming zones, three HDMI inputs, Clear Action 240 - and are only separated by their speaker setup and screen sizes. The E50 is 50-inches corner-to-corner and uses 10-watt speakers, while the E43 is 43-inches and uses 8-watt speakers. The E50-F2 is $439 while the E43-F1 is just $349.

Vizio D-Series 2018 models

Vizio D-Series 4K HDR Smart TV D70-F3/D65-F1/D60-F3/D55-F2/D50-F1/D43-F1 (available in 70-, 65-, 60-, 55-, 50- and 43-inches): Sorry for the wall of model numbers here but, by and large, all models in the D-Series are the same.

You’ll find Clear Action here, but you will find a 120Hz effective refresh rate thanks to backlight scanning. There’s also no Dolby Vision here - you’ll just have to live with HDR10 and HLG. The D-Series also doesn’t use an active full array lighting system, either. You’ll still get Vizio’s proprietary operating system, though, if that makes you feel any better. You should also enjoy the pricing of the D-Series, which starts at $349 for the 43-inch and only goes as high as $999 for the 70-inch TV.

Vizio D-Series Full HD Smart TV D39f-F0 (available in 39-inches): If you’re looking for a second screen, Vizio’s Full HD Smart TV might be what you’re looking for. The FHD TV only supports 802.11n Wi-Fi and two HDMI ports but it will only cost you $249 - which isn’t bad for a brand-new TV in 2018.

Vizio D-Series SmartCast Full HD D24f-F1 (available in 24-inches): And here we are, the last Vizio TV in the 2018 line-up. The Vizio D24f-F1 is only Full HD, 24-inches across, edge-lit and packs two HDMI ports, but it will only cost you $139. You can’t beat that.