Verizon launches Visible carrier, bringing unlimited data to iPhones

Verizon has quietly launched Visible , a new carrier being offered to iPhone users that offers unlimited talk, text and data for $40 per month.

A carrier within a larger carrier, Visible utilizes Verizon’s 4G LTE network in the US, but leaves the contract at the door, allowing you to deactivate without a nasty early termination fee.

At this point, Visible is operating in rather limited fashion on an invite-only basis for select iPhone users who own unlocked phones. It’s likely to open up to more people and types of phones in the near future, so long as they are compatible with Verizon’s CDMA network.

Gimme the details

In terms of the plan’s potential caveats (there are always caveats), you’ll be tied to 5 Mbps LTE speeds and 480p streaming, which doesn’t seem like a superb experience.

That said, a lower resolution may not look terrible on most iPhones compared to, say, leading Android phones that boast quad HD displays. The iPhone X tops Apple’s offering with a 2,436 x 1,125 display, but the iPhone 8 operates at 1,334 x 750. Moving down to the iPhone SE’s 1,136 x 640 resolution and suddenly, it just got a whole lot easier to see why Visible may be limiting the carrier to iPhone users at the moment.

If you receive an invite and want to sign up for the service, you’ll receive a SIM card from Visible the next day. Billing is taking care of through credit card payment, as well as through popular online banking apps like PayPal and Venmo.