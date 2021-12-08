Today's best Apple deals for Christmas: iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and more

Apple devices make fantastic gift ideas, and if you're looking to save a bit of cash on the pricey gadgets, then you've come to the right place. We're rounding up today's best Apple deals that ship in time for Christmas, including iPads, the all-new Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple MacBooks.



We've noted which Apple deals ship in time for Christmas but keep in mind, this could change at any moment due to the popularity of Apple devices, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now and checking out before it's too late.

Some of our favorite Apple deals for Christmas include the all-new Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $379 (was $399), Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (was $249), and a massive $150 discount on the powerful iPad Pro.



If you're on the hunt for an Apple laptop, Amazon has the MacBook Pro on sale for $1,199 (was $1,299), and you can snag the MacBook Air for $899 (was $999).

Today's best Apple deals

Apple Airpods (2019) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $99 - which is just $10 more than the record-low price. Before August, the earbuds were more accustomed to a $130 price which means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods. Arrives before Christmas.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $189.99. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and $10 less than last week's price. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. Arrives before Christmas.

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon's Apple deals include Apple's luxurious AirPods Max on sale for $479 - $50 more than the lowest price we've seen. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - The Apple Watch is always a best-seller during the holidays, and Amazon has the all-new Series 7 on sale for a record-low price of $379. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's discount applies to the Red, Blue and Green sports band which all arrive before Christmas.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (512GB): $1,099 iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (512GB): $1,099 $979 at Amazon

Save $120 - Today's Apple deals also include the powerful iPad Pro which is on sale for $979. That's a massive $120 discount and just $20 more than the record-low price. The 2021 iPad Pro packs 512GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. Arrives before Christmas.

$999 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get the 2020 Apple MacBook Air in stock and on sale for $899. That's a $100 discount and the best price you can find for the 13-inch laptop. The MacBook Air packs Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro in stock and on sale for $1,199.99. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well. While we've seen the MacBook drop to $1,099.99 before, today's Apple deal is the best price you find right now. Arrives before Christmas.

