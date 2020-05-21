This week's tablet deals see price drops on a range of Surface and Galaxy devices

Memorial Day is just around the corner but we're already seeing some great tablet deals from Best Buy and Microsoft this week on a range of Surface and Galaxy tab devices.

At Best Buy you can pick up a 128GB 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 for just $549.99 (was $649) - a $100 saving on one of the hottest iPad Pro rivals right now. With a 128GB SSD, octa-core processor and a stunning 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, these tablet deals are great value for money and you're also getting a free S-Pen bundled in to boot. This makes them great options for a wide range of productivity, creative and casual applications, and for way cheaper than similarly specced out iPad Pro.

Microsoft are also running some great tablet deals right now, including this Microsoft Surface Go 2 essentials bundle for just $539.97 (was $668.97). Included is a base-spec Surface tablet that features a 10.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC drive, plus a bundled Type Cover and Microsoft 365 subscription. Not only is this a decent saving on normal retail price, but it's also giving you some handy extras to help out with productivity and give you that 2-in-1 laptop flexibility.

Its bigger brother the Surface Pro 7 is also on offer right now with a bundled type cover for just $699.99 (was $909.98) at Microsoft. With this great premium tablet you're upgrading your spec to a 12.3-inch display, 128GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 processor - much speedier all around, but some people may prefer the smaller form factor of the Surface Go.

This week's best tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on a premium Samsung tablet this week at Best Buy. Featuring a 128GB SSD, octa-core processor and a stunning 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, these superb Android devices will give any Apple iPad Pro a run for its money. Also included is a handy S-Pen, which makes these 2019 tablets even better.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 essentials bundle | $668.97 $539.97 at Microsoft

Save $129 on a 10.5-inch Surface Go with 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC drive, plus a bundled Type Cover and Microsoft 365 subscription this week at Microsoft. This is a great little bundle for productivity on the go, allowing you to use your Surface Go either as a casual tablet or light laptop.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type cover | $909.98 $699.99 at Microsoft

If you'd prefer something a little bit bigger and more powerful, then there's a great $209 saving to be had on the Surface Pro 7 with bundled type cover at Microsoft. You're upping the specs here to a 12.3-inch display, 128GB SSD, and Intel Core i3 processor - perfect for more serious productivity tasks.

View Deal

