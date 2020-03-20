This Sling TV deal gives you a $10 discount if you sign up to the streaming service right now

If you're a cable-cutter who has found yourself stuck at home over the past few days (like the rest of us) then Sling TV may just be here to save the day.

With the TV streaming service's latest offer, you could pay as little as $20 for your first month to get 30+ live channels. And yes that includes the likes of ESPN, Disney Channel, FXM, AMC and so much more!

Which channels you have access to is dependant on the package you select. Sling TV offers three different packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. And as it's flexible, you won't be tied down to any lengthy contracts - you can quit any time.

Or if you're ready to prepay for two months you'll get a FREE Amazon Fire TV stick. Plus, you can record and DVR up to 10 hours of TV for free, or at an extra cost of $5 a month you could record up to 50 hours.

Any Friends fans out there? The immensely popular show is available on Sling TV. As are the likes of Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, RuPaul's Drag Race and a whole host of other highly binge-watchable shows.

Need more information? Keep scrolling to find out more about these ace Sling TV deals.

Sling TV Orange | $20 for the first month

If you're just looking for a basic package filled with entertainment and family channels then this is the one for you. With this plan you'll get 32 channels, including ESPN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, the Disney Channel, TNT, Food Network, TBS, IFC and A&E! Although, it's important to note that this package lacks any NBC networks and only allows for one streaming device at a time.View Deal

Sling TV Blue | $20 for the first month

Don't want to increase the monthly price but want more streaming options? This plan gives you 47 channels and allows you to stream on three different devices simultaneously. Sign up now to get the likes of Fox, NBC, USA, Bravo, TBS, FX, Syfy, Bloomberg TV, Fox News, Headline News and MSNBC. This plan is especially great for people wanting more news and kids focused channels. However you won't be getting ESPN or Disney Channel with this package - you could get that with the above, or below plan. View Deal

Sling TV Orange + Blue | $ 45 $35 a month for the first month

To get the best of both worlds subscribe to Sling TV Orange + Blue. You're still getting $10 off your monthly fees whilst still having access to 53 whole channels! To give you a taste, you'd be looking at getting Comedy Central, History, IFC, NFL Network and plenty more with this plan.View Deal

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and it's on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop, smart TV etc.

What we also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the service.

Want to find out more? Make sure you check out our Sling TV review.

