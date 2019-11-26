Grab a PlayStation VR and five top games for less than $200 this Black Friday

This PlayStation VR Black Friday bundle comes straight from Best Buy and can send you home with a headset, PS4 camera, and five platform-leading games for under $200. The MegaPack bundle includes the refreshed PSVR headset as well as the PlayStation Worlds minigame collection, Astro Bot, Resident Evil 7, Skyrim, and Everybody's Golf VR. That's a great selection of games that touches upon just about every genre sitting on the PSVR system right now.

Unleashed in 2016, the PSVR brings virtual reality gameplay direct to PS4 owners with a compatible headset designed to run only on Sony's own console. To this day, the PlayStation VR offers the most affordable route into virtual reality gaming, with competitors relying on costly gaming PCs to run their systems. While it is a little old on the market now, the headset price rarely falls below $230 so this $199 price tag is a must-buy deal if you've ever fancied dipping your toe in PlayStation's virtual reality.

The headset itself features a resolution of 1920 x RGB x 1080 on its 5.7-inch OLED display, with a 100-degree field of view. Plus, this PlayStation VR Black Friday deal also includes the PlayStation Camera which many bundles seem to neglect. If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you'll also receive free monthly games for your new headset. PSVR has been a little left out of Black Friday deals so far, so this is your chance to finally grab some savings.

This is a great PlayStation VR Black Friday deal, perfect for anyone looking to test out Sony's VR offerings for far less than the original asking price. Don't forget you can also find loads of great Best Buy Black Friday deals this weekend, so have a browse through our guide to finding the best ones before you checkout.

