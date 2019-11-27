This Marvel Avengers Black Friday deal gives you Captain America for your wrist

If you are a Marvel Avengers movies fan, or know someone who is, this Black Friday deal is for you: Garmin Legacy Hero smartwatches, themed after Captain America and Captain Marvel, are now $50 off in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Garmin smartwatches are reliably great devices, combining useful features and good-looking designs. We haven't tested the Legacy Hero series, but Garmin has such a respectable track record that we feel we can recommend these Marvel Avengers-themed devices anyway.

So if you need the superpower of on-wrist notifications, step counting, music control and more, these Marvel Avengers smartwatches are the Black Friday discount for you. They come with week-long battery life, NFC pay, 'body battery monitoring' to let you know how much energy you have left, and access to Garmin's Connect IQ app store. There's no GPS, but that's arguably not a hugely important feature in a non-fitness-centric smartwatch.

Garmin Legacy Hero: at Amazon | 45mm | Captain America | $399.99 $349.99

This is a big smartwatch, themed after Captain America from Marvel's Avengers. Garmin's wearables are all super-strong additions to your life, and this will shield you from being disconnected from your friends, or not knowing how many steps you do in a day. It comes with Avengers-themed watch faces and interface, and a design inspired by Captain America.View Deal

Garmin Legacy Hero: at Amazon | 40mm | Captain Marvel| $399.99 $349.99

This smartwatch is smaller than the aforementioned sibling, themed after Captain Marvel from Marvel's Avengers. It's got all the useful trappings of a Garmin wearable, giving you all the superpowers such a device brings, with some Marvel-themed bonus skins too. It comes with Avengers-themed watch faces and interface, and a design inspired by Captain Marvel.View Deal

