This Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal saves you $500 on one of the best laptops around

This Dell XPS 13 with 10th generation Intel Core i7 is just $1,099.99 over on Dell's website thanks to this Black Friday laptop deal, bringing one of the best ultrabooks around down to just over $1,000 - but probably not for long, so act fast.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Dell XPS 13: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Get an incredible $500 savings on the Dell XPS 13 with 10th generation Intel Core i7-10710U, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.3-inch 4K InfinityEdge touch display.View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 (2020) is one of our favorite ultrabooks, hands down. It is a premium device with incredibly stylish design, excellent features, a gorgeous display, and a surprising amount of power for an ultrabook.

Loaded with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10710U, Intel UHD graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.3-inch 4K touch display with ridiculously small bezels, this highly portable laptop will absolutely give a MacBook Air a run for it's money.

Dell XPS 13 (2020) deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still save on the Dell XPS 13 no matter where you are in the world by checking out these retailers below.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 01 days 09 hrs 04 mins 58 secs Dell XPS 13 9380 13.3" Laptop... Amazon Prime $799 View Deal Reduced Price XPS 13 Business Laptop - w/... Dell $959.99 $799 View Deal Dell XPS 13 9370 13.3"... Staples $1,449.99 View Deal Dell XPS 13 9380 13.3"... Walmart $1,691.25 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell