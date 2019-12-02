This 75-inch 4K TV is just $700 for Cyber Monday

You might’ve heard rumors about a TCL 75-inch 4K TV sale going on now for Cyber Monday that saw a 75-inch 4-Series TV down to just $599. It sounded too good to be true but, lo and behold, the deal turned out to be true and was quickly swallowed up.

So does that mean you won’t get a 75-inch screen this year? Don't give up yet in the US. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the 75-inch 4K TV deals in the UK.)

Best Buy has a similar deal on the 75-inch Hisense R7E Roku TV that’s dropped down to just $699.99 for Cyber Monday. Like the 4-Series, the R7E is a 4K TV with HDR and uses Roku TV, plus it’s fairly well-reviewed by customers.

Basically, if you want a 75-inch TV today and can’t find that 4-Series in stock, get this Hisense instead.

Hisense 75-inch R7E 4K HDR Roku TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

If you can't get that TCL 75-inch deal today, grab this 75-inch Hisense screen instead. It has most of the same features including using Roku TV as its smart platform, and it's still available online.

Other 75-inch 4K TV deals going on today...

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99 - wait, no, it's now $729.99! Price drop! The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

Samsung 75-inch NU6900 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a 75-inch Samsung TV today? This $749 75-inch TV is a pretty good value. Sure, it's not $599 like some other 75-inch TVs on sale today, but it uses Samsung's Tizen OS and has integrated Bixby... which is cool, I guess?

TCL 4-Series 75-inch TV (75S425): $1,049 $799 at Amazon

It's not as cheap on Amazon as it was at places like Target or Best Buy, but at least this one is still in stock. For just $100 more than the other retailers, this TCL 4-Series 75-inch TV is available now and can be delivered right to your door for free. It's a bit lower on the totem pole than the 6-Series, but it's a great deal all the same.

Sony X800G 75-inch 4K TV (XBR-75X800G): $1,499 $1,099 at Best Buy

If you're after a 75-inch Sony TV, this 2019 X800G should do the trick. It's $400 off the usual price for Cyber Monday, or around 30%. It uses Android TV, which sets it apart from the competition, and Sony's X1 processor that offers some really good upscaling.

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,299 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. It's a great big-screen TV.

Cyber Monday 75-inch TV UK sales

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.

Samsung 75-inch RU7020 4K TV: £1,299 £899 at Currys

This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £400 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000.