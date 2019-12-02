This 75-inch 4K TV is just $700 for Cyber Monday

You might’ve heard rumors about a TCL 75-inch 4K TV sale going on now for Cyber Monday that saw a 75-inch 4-Series TV down to just $599. It sounded too good to be true but, lo and behold, the deal turned out to be true and was quickly swallowed up.
So does that mean you won’t get a 75-inch screen this year? Don't give up yet in the US. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the 75-inch 4K TV deals in the UK.)
Best Buy has a similar deal on the 75-inch Hisense R7E Roku TV that’s dropped down to just $699.99 for Cyber Monday. Like the 4-Series, the R7E is a 4K TV with HDR and uses Roku TV, plus it’s fairly well-reviewed by customers.
Basically, if you want a 75-inch TV today and can’t find that 4-Series in stock, get this Hisense instead.
Hisense 75-inch R7E 4K HDR Roku TV:
$899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
If you can't get that TCL 75-inch deal today, grab this 75-inch Hisense screen instead. It has most of the same features including using Roku TV as its smart platform, and it's still available online.
View Deal
Other 75-inch 4K TV deals going on today...
LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
$999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy
Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99 - wait, no, it's now $729.99! Price drop! The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.
View Deal
Samsung 75-inch NU6900 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
$1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy
Looking for a 75-inch Samsung TV today? This $749 75-inch TV is a pretty good value. Sure, it's not $599 like some other 75-inch TVs on sale today, but it uses Samsung's Tizen OS and has integrated Bixby... which is cool, I guess?View Deal
TCL 4-Series 75-inch TV (75S425):
$1,049 $799 at Amazon
It's not as cheap on Amazon as it was at places like Target or Best Buy, but at least this one is still in stock. For just $100 more than the other retailers, this TCL 4-Series 75-inch TV is available now and can be delivered right to your door for free. It's a bit lower on the totem pole than the 6-Series, but it's a great deal all the same.View Deal
Sony X800G 75-inch 4K TV (XBR-75X800G):
$1,499 $1,099 at Best Buy
If you're after a 75-inch Sony TV, this 2019 X800G should do the trick. It's $400 off the usual price for Cyber Monday, or around 30%. It uses Android TV, which sets it apart from the competition, and Sony's X1 processor that offers some really good upscaling.View Deal
TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617):
$2,299 $1,299 at Amazon
For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. It's a great big-screen TV.View Deal
Cyber Monday 75-inch TV UK sales
Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV:
£1,499 £899 at Currys
A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal
Samsung 75-inch RU7020 4K TV:
£1,299 £899 at Currys
This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £400 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000. View Deal
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.