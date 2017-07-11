This 65-inch Sony 4K TV Amazon Prime Day deal is massive in all ways

If you’ve got a large stretch of wall that needs filling, Sony’s XBR65X850E is up to the task. This 4K Ultra HD smart TV is the size of a full-grown adult from corner to corner, and it has just about everything you might need from a TV.

Beyond the 4K Ultra HD resolution, the TV features High Dynamic Range for a more impressive picture. The TV’s panel is has a refresh rate of 120Hz, so playback of a wide range of content will be stutter free, and Sony’s Motionflow can be used to smooth the action sequences in sports of film.

One downside to the display is its use of LED edge lighting, which isn’t bad, but doesn’t have the same contrast quality as some other technologies.

Sony’s Android TV operating system offers users a simple smart TV interface for easy access to Netflix, Hulu, or whatever other streaming service or game. Android TV hasn’t been great on other TVs, but it’s functional and does the job. It also offers voice search functionality.

Diving into the nitty gritty, the Sony TV includes four HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, and component and composite ports. That’s plenty of I/O for Blu-ray players, game consoles, or whatever else.