This 65-inch QLED TV gets $450 slashed off price in fantastic deal at Walmart

If you're looking for a premium display for the upcoming Super Bowl, we've just spotted a stunningly low price on a QLED TV at Walmart. For a limited time, you can get this TCL 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV on sale for $648 (was $1,099.99). That's a massive $452 saving and an incredible deal for a feature-packed QLED TV.



The TCL 5-Series TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The 65-inch set delivers a gorgeous picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision HDR. You're also getting the Roku experience for seamless streaming and voice control built-in, so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, control the volume, and more.



Today's offer is the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the all-time record-low price. If you're looking for more TV deals for the upcoming big game, you can see our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV sales from Best Buy, Amazon, and more.

Today's best QLED TV deal

