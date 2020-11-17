This 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD is 50% off right now - but there's a catch

OK, so here's the deal: this Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD is 50% off over at Amazon right now - if you're willing to wait until after Christmas to get it. Turns out this SSD is so popular, it's not coming back into stock until December 23. Look, you waited all year, what's another month or so? Take advantage of this deal now and lock it in before the price jumps back up to normal (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The new M.2 NVMe SSDs are super fast, making them a hot item for PC builders out there. They can be expensive though, especially at higher capacities. That makes this 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe SSD deal truly exceptional. If you're able to wait until after Christmas once it's back in stock, you can save 50% off over at Amazon by buying it right now.View Deal

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is one of the best M.2 SSDs we've ever seen – it earned five stars in our review last year – so it is very easy to recommend this SSD even at full price.

The 2TB model will set you back almost $500 though, so generally PC builders pair a smaller 256GB or 512GB capacity 970 Evo Plus – used for running the operating system and some key apps that need to load quickly – alongside a slower SSD with a larger capacity for storage purposes, usually 1TB.

For about the same price, PC builders can skip all that nonsense and just plug a 2TB M.2 into their board and let everything run as fast as possible. It's just a deal you'll have to wait a bit to capitalize on. Since Amazon is out of stock on these SSDs until December 23, the earliest you can get it in hand if you ordered now might be the week after Christmas.

Samsung Evo 970 Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get deals on the Samsung Evo 970 Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, so matter where you are in the world.

