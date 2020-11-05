These wireless noise canceling headphones are just $30 in Walmart Black Friday deals

The first round of Walmart's Black Friday deals have now landed, and among the premium TVs and turbo charged laptops, there's a single set of headphones that are shining bright this week.

The JLab Studio headphones might not look like much at first glance, and you'd be forgiven for assuming mediocrity with such a low price tag attached to them, but you're actually picking up some high flying features in this cheap headphone deal.

Specifically, you'll find active noise cancellation, a stunning 38-hour battery life, and a fold-away design for just $30 at Walmart, thanks to a 50% discount in the retailer's first load of Black Friday deals.

While you're not getting audiophile level audio quality in here, there's some serious tech packed into these JLab headphones. For reference, a similar set of budget noise-canceling headphones, the JBL Tune 600BTNC, offers up just 16 hours of battery life for $60 right now.

You can find this cheap headphone deal just below and a list of today's other great Walmart Black Friday deals further down the page as well.

Not in the US? You'll find the lowest prices on JLab headphones further down the page as well.

Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $30 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the active noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime, but without you'll get an excellent 34 hours as well.

View Deal

More Walmart Black Friday deals

You'll find plenty more cheap headphone deals right here on TechRadar, but we're also rounding up the best Bose deals and Beats headphone sales as well.