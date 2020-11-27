These ultrawide monitors for are up to $690 off this Black Friday

Curved ultrawide displays are some of the priciest monitors, but with these Black Friday deals, you're getting deep discounts on some of the best ultrawide monitors out there. These are among the best Amazon and Dell deals we've found on gaming monitors, offering gamers up to a whopping $690 discount.

The Alienware AW3420DW, for example, normally costs $1,519.99, but Dell has it down to $829.99 right now. Of course, quantities are limited, and this already being a popular gaming monitor, it won't last long.

Two of Samsung's best curved ultrawide monitors are also on sale, offering up to $500 in savings. Unlike Dell's deal, however, these might last through Cyber Monday, so you have a bit of time to think it through.

Save $690 – Among the best gaming monitors right now, this ultra wide curved display from Alienware looks great inside and out. Not only does it boast a gorgeous design, but it also delivers images beautifully with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time to boot. This is an expensive monitor, but with Dell's doorbusting deal, it's just become affordable for everyone. Hurry! Quantities are limited.

Save $350 – If you're looking for something with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this curved gaming monitor from Samsung is among the best out there. It features Freesync 2, HDR capabilities, and a whopping 32:9 aspect ratio.

Save $500 – The Samsung CRG9 is a glorious gaming monitor, with a gorgeous screen and impressive HDR 1000 capability. This award-winning 49-incher also comes with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2, and a whopping 1000-nit brightness. And, while it may not be the cheapest out there, it's certainly more affordable than ever with Amazon offering a $500 discount.

Curved monitors deliver a much better viewing experience, eliminating edge distortion and also reduce your eyes’ exertion by getting the edges of the screen closer to you. Add in the ultrawide feature, and you've got an immersive experience that's ideal for gaming, as well as watching movies and creating video content.

They tend to be a bit more expensive than other monitors out there, but they're worth the splurge, if you have the money. And, with these excellent Black Friday deals above, you're saving a whole lot of money. So, now's the time to get one for your gaming rig.

And if you're not in the US, we included worldwide deals for these monitors down below, so you can get a great deal no matter where you are.