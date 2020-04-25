These Lenovo Yoga laptop sales offer excellent price cuts this weekend

Lenovo Yoga laptop sales are offering some fantastic discounts on stunningly powerful machines this weekend. That means you can pick up the laptop of your dreams without having to break the bank right now. From juicy 10th generation processors to massive SSDs, there's plenty to get your teeth into in the latest Lenovo laptop deals.

The cheapest Lenovo Yoga ready to ship is this $779.99 15.6-inch C740 model. Down from $859, you're getting some excellent power under the hood, with 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and the latest 10th generation Intel i5 processor. Not only that but with Dolby Amos audio and a Full HD IPS touchscreen display, you're certainly not skimping on features by grabbing the cheapest model in the sale.

That said, bigger savings are available on the C940, which offers a speedier processing architecture, as well as some design and feature revisions to streamline your experience. Highlights include this $360 discount on the 15.6-inch model, now available for just $1,349.99, and packing some serious juice in the form of a 9th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics.

There are plenty of savings to take advantage of in these Lenovo laptop sales, and what's more, doctors, nurses, and first responders can take an extra 7% off these laptop deals right now.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more Lenovo laptop deals further down the page.

The latest Lenovo Yoga laptop sales

Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6-inch laptop | $859 $779.99 at Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga is offering 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 10th generation i5 processor for well under $800 this weekend. That's a fantastic price on luxury laptop full to the brim with extra features, all packed inside a flexible 2-in-1 chassis.

Lenovo Yoga C740 14-inch laptop | Now $829.99 at Lenovo

One of the cheapest Lenovo Yoga laptop sales on offer this weekend, the C740 model is now down to $829.99. Featuring a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD, this machine means some serious business. You're also getting a gorgeous FHD IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision and top speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos. You'll find a model available for $819 here, but that won't ship for at least another five weeks.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch laptop | $1,249.99 $1,129.99 at Lenovo

Save $120 on this 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C940 model. You're picking up a fantastic 10th generation i5 processor in here, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - all in a slimline chassis with Dolby Atmos audio hidden inside the hinge. Flexible, portable, and powerful, the Lenogo Yoga C940 offers an incredible 2-in-1 experience. You'll find a cheaper build available for $1,079.99, but it looks set to ship in over five weeks' time, whereas this model is ready to go now.

Lenovo Yoga C940 15.6-inch laptop | $1,709.99 $1,349.99 at Lenovo

If you're looking for a little more screen space, you'll find this 15.6-inch Lenovo Yoga available for $360 off at Lenovo this weekend. There's a powerful 9th generation i7 processor inside, with a stunning 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Plus, you're even getting Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics inside, so you can easily switch between work and play. Use eCoupon SPRINGCLEAN6 for the full discount this weekend.

We're tracking all the latest cheap laptop deals right here on TechRadar, but if you're looking for something with a little more scope for RGB you'll want to take a look at the best gaming laptop deals out there as well. Or, if you're after a much cheaper price tag, you can always take a look at this week's Chromebook sales as well.