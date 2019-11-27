The Sony A6000 camera drops to its lowest ever price in the Black Friday sales

The Sony A6000 is one of the most popular cameras of the past few years, and now you can pick one up for its lowest price yet – just $398 in the Black Friday sales, while stocks last.

Thanks to a combination of compact dimensions, excellent image quality and superb value, the Sony A6000 has had a longer life than most mirrorless cameras, and become a favorite among YouTubers too. While it doesn't shoot in 4K, it does produce lovely 1080p video and is compatible with a wide range of affordable Sony E-mount lenses too.

It has since been succeeded by the Sony A6100, but at this price the Sony A6000 is almost half the body-only price of that camera and still offers a great feature set by today's standards. It has a 24.3MP APS-C sensor, 11fps burst shooting, an OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch, 921k-dot tiltable LCD screen, which together make it a fine travel camera that'll produce far superior photos to most compact cameras.

Sony A6000: $649.99 $398 at Walmart

A fantastic body-only price for one of the most popular mirrorless cameras of recent years, the Sony A6000 combines great image quality from its 24.3MP APS-C sensor with an OLED EVF and tilting touchscreen. It's ideal for both travel photography and a budget vlogging setup.View Deal

Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens: $799.95 $448 at Walmart

A great deal for those who are taking their first steps with interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras, this bundle gives you the Sony A6000 with a kit zoom that's ideal for general purpose shooting. The A6000 has a 24.3MP APS-C sensor, which is larger the sensors in most smartphones and compacts, and shoots 1080p video too. View Deal

With a lens or without?

While the headline deal is that you can buy the Sony A6000 (body only) for just $398, it's worth considering buying one of the many lens bundles – particularly if you're starting from scratch.

Walmart is also offering the cheapest price on the Sony A6000 with the 16-50mm kit lens (above), undercutting Best Buy's offer on the same bundle by a whole dollar. This lens is ideal for general purpose shooting, as it gives you the full-frame equivalent of a 24-75mm focal range, which is typical of most kit lenses. The lens also costs around $300 on its own, so that bundle is a good choice for anyone who doesn't have any existing Sony E-mount lenses.

If you're buying a Sony A6000 mainly for vlogging or a more specific style of shooting, though, you might be better off going for the $398 body-only deal and getting a more specialist prime lens like the Sony 28mm f/2.8 separately.

While we have seen the Sony A6000's body-only price drop to $398 before, it hasn't dropped lower than that, and has never stayed at that level for very long, making it a good time to buy this mirrorless classic.

Not in the US? Here are some great Sony A6000 prices for your region.