The Ring Pro Doorbell gets a big price cut ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2019 is less than a week away, and if you're looking to score a deal before the madness begins, you've come to the right place. Amazon has fantastic 'Black Friday Countdown' deals that you can shop right now, which includes its own devices, like the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell.



You can get the Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $179.99. That's a $70 discount and only $4 more than the record low price that was set during Amazon's Prime Day sale. You can also get the Ring Doorbell 2 on sale for $129.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



This is an excellent opportunity to score a deal before Amazon's Black Friday sale officially begins. The Ring Pro is also a great gift idea, and as we mentioned above, this is an fantastic price for the video doorbell.

Black Friday Ring doorbell deals:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $179.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $129 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $129. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell.

